The chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, is dead

Shobowale died on Friday, March 21, 2025, after battling with an undisclosed illness for a long time

The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), shared more details about the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ayobo-Ipaja, Lagos state - The chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, has succumbed to an undisclosed sickness.

The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), announced the tragic incident in a heartfelt tribute on Friday, March 21, 2025.

The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni confirms Bolatito Shobowale's death. Photo credit: @LagosJunction

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Oluwaloni described Shobowale’s death as both shocking and devastating.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sworn in Oluwaloni as acting chairman just days ago following the prolonged absence of the substantive chairman.

He disclosed that he received the sad news while on an official assignment at the Lagos State Secretariat.

“Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Shobowale was more than a leader; she was a mother, a mentor, and a pillar of strength to many. Her passion for grassroots development, resilience in governance, and deep love for the people of Ayobo-Ipaja will never be forgotten,”

Oluwaloni emphasized that her legacy of selfless service, integrity, and commitment to good governance would continue to inspire future generations.

The acting chairman extended his condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng