Global site navigation

Local editions

Tragedy as Lagos Council Boss Dies After Long Illness, Details Emerge
Nigeria

Tragedy as Lagos Council Boss Dies After Long Illness, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, is dead
  • Shobowale died on Friday, March 21, 2025, after battling with an undisclosed illness for a long time
  • The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), shared more details about the tragic incident

CHECK OUT: Why Wait for Opportunities to Come to You? Master Copywriting Today, So You Can Start Earning Tomorrow

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ayobo-Ipaja, Lagos state - The chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, has succumbed to an undisclosed sickness.

The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), announced the tragic incident in a heartfelt tribute on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Lagos council boss Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale dies after long illness
The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni confirms Bolatito Shobowale's death. Photo credit: @LagosJunction
Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Oluwaloni described Shobowale’s death as both shocking and devastating.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sworn in Oluwaloni as acting chairman just days ago following the prolonged absence of the substantive chairman.

Read also

How Ihedioha rebuilt Imo as state governor, Mbah speaks, lists his achievements

He disclosed that he received the sad news while on an official assignment at the Lagos State Secretariat.

“Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Shobowale was more than a leader; she was a mother, a mentor, and a pillar of strength to many. Her passion for grassroots development, resilience in governance, and deep love for the people of Ayobo-Ipaja will never be forgotten,”

Oluwaloni emphasized that her legacy of selfless service, integrity, and commitment to good governance would continue to inspire future generations.

The acting chairman extended his condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: