Tragedy as Lagos Council Boss Dies After Long Illness, Details Emerge
- The chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, is dead
- Shobowale died on Friday, March 21, 2025, after battling with an undisclosed illness for a long time
- The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), shared more details about the tragic incident
Ayobo-Ipaja, Lagos state - The chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale, has succumbed to an undisclosed sickness.
The acting chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), announced the tragic incident in a heartfelt tribute on Friday, March 21, 2025.
As reported by Vanguard, Oluwaloni described Shobowale’s death as both shocking and devastating.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sworn in Oluwaloni as acting chairman just days ago following the prolonged absence of the substantive chairman.
He disclosed that he received the sad news while on an official assignment at the Lagos State Secretariat.
“Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Shobowale was more than a leader; she was a mother, a mentor, and a pillar of strength to many. Her passion for grassroots development, resilience in governance, and deep love for the people of Ayobo-Ipaja will never be forgotten,”
Oluwaloni emphasized that her legacy of selfless service, integrity, and commitment to good governance would continue to inspire future generations.
The acting chairman extended his condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.
