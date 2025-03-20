Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Oyo state, Ibadan - An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has dismissed the case filed against former Queen Naomi Silekunolami; broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, and the principal of Islamic High School, Abdullahi Fasasi.

This case was filed over the stampede that led to the death of 35 children during the Christmas Funfair in Ibadan on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Queen Naomi and others were facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, acceleration of death, negligent acts causing harm, and failure to provide adequate security and medical facilities.

As reported by Leadership, Justice B.K. Olawoyin of Court 8, Ring Road, Ibadan, struck out the case on Thursday, March 202, 2025.

Olawoyin held that the ruling would discourage individuals with humanitarian hearts from supporting the vulnerable in society.

Hamzat disclosed that the incident rather than discourage him, will motivate him to scale up his humanitarian gestures to the people.

The popular Ibadan-based broadcaster commended the court for the verdict while addressing newsmen at the court premises on Thursday, March 202, 2025.

Hamzat, however, disclosed he will no longer collaborate with any organisation for such an event in the future.

The broadcaster claimed there have never witnessed death or such an unfortunate incident in such events held previously personally by him or his organization.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chief Magistrate Court 1, Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital remanded Prophetess Naomi in prison.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunkanmi, also ordered that Hamzat and the school principal be sent to prison.

Ogunkanmi gave the ruling when the suspects were arraigned on a four-count charge on Tuesday, December 24

Legit.ng also reported that the Oyo state high court granted bail to ex-Queen Naomi, Hamzat, and a top educator Abdulahib Fasasi.

The court granted the trio bail for their alleged involvement in the Ibadan stampede that resulted in the deaths of 35 children in December 2024.

The judge admitted the suspects to bail with a bond of N10 million each and two sureties in like sums.

Legit.ng also reported that the mother of the former Queen of Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi has appealed to Nigerians to help her after her daughter was remanded in Agodi prison, over the stampede that led to the death of about 35 minors in Ibadan.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the sad mother stated that Naomi collapsed while in police custody, while also asserting that her daughter was innocent of the murder accusation.

