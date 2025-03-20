A former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has been described as "the governor who rebuilt Imo state

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Prince Ebube Mbah, stated this while celebrating Ihedioha

Mbah said Ihedioha's legacy is a powerful reminder that the most enduring legacies in politics are built on the hearts of the people

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Owerri, Imo state - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Prince Ebube Mbah, has described former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, as "the governor who rebuilt Imo."

Mbah said Ihedioha's legacy of service, integrity, and commitment to the people of Imo state continues to resonate across the state and beyond.

Ihedioha's legacy is a reminder that the most enduring legacies are built on the hearts of the people. Photo credit: Prince Ebube Mbah

Source: UGC

He said Ihedioha's legacy of service to the Imo people continues to resonate across the state and beyond.

According to Mbah, Ihedioha's legacy is a powerful reminder that the most enduring legacies in politics are built on the hearts of the people.

He made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 20, 2025, while celebrating Ihedioha’s 60th birthday.

Mbah noted that his greatest political asset remains the goodwill of the people.

"As Governor of Imo State, Ihedioha implemented bold reforms and prioritized transparency. His administration launched the Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP), which opened up over 500 kilometers of rural roads within four months. He also restored the civil service, ensuring prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

"Ihedioha's governance was further marked by the introduction of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), which enhanced fiscal accountability and revenue generation.

"Through regular Stakeholders’ Engagements and the State of Imo Address, he institutionalized transparency, giving the people a voice in governance."

He added that:

"His life's work continues to inspire, embodying a movement of hope, resilience, and progress,"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ihedioha appointed Martins Ori, a seasoned journalist, as his new Chief Press Secretary.

Ori brings a wealth of experience from his time at The Sun newspapers, Hallmark newspaper, News Echo newspaper, and as co-founder of Oriental Newspaper.

The appointment comes amid speculations that Ihedioha will join the Labour Party following his departure from the PDP after over 20 years.

Legit.ng also reported that the PDP lost one of its former governors after he resigned from the party on Tuesday, April 23.

Ihedioha said he resigned from the PDP because the party is not a credible opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former deputy speaker of the house of representatives said the current direction of the party does not align with his personal beliefs.

Ihedioha reacts as former "INEC" chairman Humphrey Nwosu dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Professor Humphrey Nwosu, former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), now known as INEC, passed away at 83.

Ihedioha described Nwosu as a man of integrity, honour and character.

The former governor said Nwosu, as NEC chairman, promoted transparency and national integration and will be remembered as a national hero.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng