Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's minister of state for foreign affairs, Dubem Onyie, has passed away at the age of 73

A source closer to the deceased disclosed this, saying the former minister died in Abuja on Monday, March 10

Onyie was first elected as a House of Representatives member before resigning to serve as minister under the former President Obasanjo's administration

FCT, Abuja - Tragedy has struck again as former minister of state for foreign affairs Dubem Onyie, kicked the bucket at 73. This was disclosed by a source closer to the deceased, who said that the former minister died in Abuja on Monday, March 10.

The Enugu-born politician was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 1999 but resigned to take up the role of a minister of foreign affairs under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Former minister of foreign affairs Dubem Onyia has died Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Late Onyie was the head of several key roles before his death. Some of these positions included the chairman of the international technical commission for the National Boundary Commission, chairman of the Sao Tome and Principe Joint Boundary Commission, and chairman of the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission.

Who is Dubem Onyia?

Tribune reported that the late politician was an accountant and a seasoned administrator. He served at different government committees and chaired various government boards. The late Onyie was a trustee of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation.

Onyie was born in Enugu on February 23, 1952. He attended Ikeja district primary school in Lagos; the Fatima College in Ikire, Osun state and the College of the Immaculate Conception, Enugu.

He furthered his study at Coventry Polytechnic and the Northampton College of Technology, Nene College (an affiliate of Leicester University) in the United Kingdom (UK).

Dubem Onyie has died Photo Credit Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, he had work as a clerical officer at Post and Telecommunications (P&T) in Enugu, trainee accountant at Trickers International Ltd in the UK, and accountant at Evans Publishers in Ibadan.

Obasanjo former ADC is dead

Onyie's death came just one month after former Aide-de-Camp to ex-President Obasanjo, Major General Christopher Jemitola reportedly slumped and died on Thursday, February 6 at the IBB Golf Course in Abuja.

The incident was reportedly confirmed by some sources who were close to the family. He was said to have been rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Major General Christopher Jemitola was the Corps Commander Nigerian Army Signals, Nigeria’s Defence Adviser to Brazil and Director of Army Public Relations several times.

The late major-general hailed from Ososo in the Akoko Edo local government area of Edo state. He served as the former ADC to the ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2007. He was a colonel during the period.

Obasanjo advises Tinubu on Nigeria's education

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to focus on funding Nigeria's education sector.

The former president made the call on Tuesday, January 14, while speaking at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, in Oyo state. Obasanjo was speaking at the 70th birthday of the university's Vice Chancellor, Oludele Ojediran.

According to Obasanjo, the government needs to make strategic interventions to ensure that the education sector remains the cornerstone of the country's development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng