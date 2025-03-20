The police in Benue State confirmed the deaths of 12 bandits and one officer, Inspector Terfa Anyiatse, following an ambush in Buruku Local Government Area during a raid

Makurdi, Benue State – The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the deaths of 12 bandits and one police officer following a violent encounter in Buruku Local Government Area.

In a statement released on March 19, 2025, the command's spokesperson, Catherine Anene, detailed that the incident occurred during an Operation Zenda Joint Task Force raid on a criminal hideout.

According to the statement, the operatives were en route to Agwabi in Tombo Ward when they were ambushed by armed bandits at around 2:00 AM.

The bandits engaged the officers in a fierce gunfight, but the police countered with superior firepower, successfully neutralising 12 attackers.

According to PUNCH, several of the bandits, injured in the clash, later died in hospital, while others fled the scene.

Weapons and items recovered

Police recovered an assortment of items from the scene, including three AK-47 rifles, six rounds of live ammunition, camouflage uniforms, and assorted charms.

These items are believed to have been used to support the gang's criminal activities in the area.

Tragic loss of Police Officer

The state command also confirmed the loss of Inspector Terfa Anyiatse, who sustained fatal injuries during the ambush.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. His body has been deposited at the morgue, and tributes have poured in for his bravery and service.

Commitment to combatting crime

The Benue State Police reiterated their commitment to ridding the region of criminal elements, assuring residents of their safety.

Spokesperson Catherine Anene commended the efforts of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force while urging the public to cooperate with law enforcement by providing information on criminal activities.

About Benue State

Benue State, located in the North-Central region of Nigeria, is often referred to as the "Food Basket of the Nation" due to its rich agricultural heritage.

Created in 1976, the state is named after the Benue River, which is the second-largest river in Nigeria. Its capital, Makurdi, serves as the administrative hub, while the state is predominantly inhabited by the Tiv, Idoma, and Igede ethnic groups.

Known for its fertile lands, Benue is a leading producer of crops such as yams, rice, and cassava.

