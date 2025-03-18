An NYSC corps member criticized the government in a viral video but whispered his grievances

The incident follows the case of Raye, who faced threats of capital punishment after openly criticizing the government

The video has sparked debates about freedom of speech and the shrinking space for dissent in Nigeria

Another corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has publicly spoken about the challenges facing Nigerian youth under the current administration, but in a manner that reflects the growing fear of reprisal.

In a viral video shared by Instablog9ja on X (formerly Twitter), the young man is seen expressing his grievances against the government.

However, unlike Ushie Uguamaye, known as Raye, who faced severe backlash for her outspoken critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, this new young man whispers his complaints, making them almost inaudible.

The video, posted under the handle TikTok @hetches_all, features the corps member in a green NYSC uniform and cap, standing against a backdrop of lush greenery. His face tense with apprehension, he appears to address President Tinubu directly, but his words are deliberately muffled, barely audible to viewers.

The caption, “Message to President,” hints at his intent, yet his reluctance to speak clearly underscores the pervasive fear gripping young Nigerians serving their mandatory national service.

Female corps member criticised Tinubu

This muted protest follows Raye’s viral TikTok video, where she openly labeled the government “terrible” due to economic hardships, including soaring commodity prices.

Raye’s criticism sparked outrage, drawing condemnation from Temitope Ajayi, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Tinubu, who controversially suggested she deserved “capital punishment” under NYSC rules—though he later clarified it as a metaphor for severe disciplinary action.

Human rights advocates, including Amnesty International and lawyer Festus Ogun, have condemned the threats against Raye, arguing that criticizing the government is a constitutionally protected right.

Nigerians react to new video

Legit.ng has compiled a series of mixed comments under the video on X below;

@KdrayTrades said:

"Omo I con think say my phone speaker spoil 😂😂😂"

@Rarelyyseen commented:

"I go just add sound to the video, talk wetin no good, make DSS pick the guy"

@sonofwisdomm said:

This fear will always keep Nigerians in bondage. As an American, I feel so bad for Nigerians. You-all are under the illusion that you are practicing "Democracy".."

@heisbiodun said:

"As you carry me handicap Naso almighty God go carry you handicap"

@BoxedbyEfe said:

Mtchmmm as long as some youths don’t take this suffering seriously and feel like everything could be used as content or a joke Nigeria can’t get out of this suffering"

Obi backs underfire corps member

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, had publicly criticized the Nigerian government and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for their alleged threats against a corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, known as Raye, who voiced concerns about the country’s economic struggles.

In a post on X dated March 16, 2025, Obi described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of suppressing dissent, drawing parallels to his own experiences of harassment for speaking out.

