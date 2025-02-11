The Plateau state police command has confirmed that an NYSC member identified as Safwan Fade, was attacked by some unknown thugs and beaten to death

Emmanuel Adesina, the state's police commissioner, said that two suspects, Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe, have been arrested in connection with the crime

According to the police boss, Fade was attacked by the thugs at the Pankshin township stadium and died at the hospital after taking some treatment

The police in Plateau state have said that a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Safwan Fade, has been attacked by a group of thugs and beaten to death.

According to the police, the incident happened at Pankshin Local Government Area of the state, where a group of men stormed the stadium and attacked the corps member.

Fadec was said to be serving with the Federal University of Education in Pankshin.

Commissioner speaks on NYSC member killed in Plateau

Emmanuel Adesina, the commissioner of police in the state, disclosed to journalists that the force headquarters in Jos, the state capital arrested two male suspects in connection to the attack on the corps members. The suspects are Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe.

Adesina maintained that the incident happened on January 23, 2025, at about 7 am adding that one Umbule Boreng Reuben of Pankshin LGA reported the incident to the police. He added that the corps member was severely beaten and injured by unknown thugs at the Pankshin township stadium.

Attacks on corps member: How suspects are arrested

The police boss then disclosed that he directed the DPO of the Pankshin division to lead a team of police officers to the scene where the victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Adesina's statement reads in part:

“The victim was treated and declared stable by the Medical Doctor on duty. The victim was later transferred to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) as a result of some complications. The victim eventually died in the process."

He maintained that the two suspects were arrested during their investigation in connection with the attack. He noted that efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and charge them in court.

