Upcoming Nigerian musician, Og1 Savage is making headlines in connection to the death of 21-year-old TikTok star, Rachel

According to reports, Rachel visited Og1 Savage after he promised to change her phone and she died shortly after

Og1 Savage was arrested in connection to the young lady’s death and social media users reacted to the development

Upcoming Nigerian musician Og1 Savage is making headlines over the alleged death of 21-year-old TikToker, Rachel aka Girllikeray.

Reports made the rounds on social media of how Rachel allegedly lost her life after going to visit Og1 Savage in Lagos following his promise to change her phone.

In a video making the rounds, it was gathered that the 21-year-old girl, who was already pregnant for her main boyfriend, consumed a spiked drink that Og1 Savage allegedly gave to her.

Nigerians react as singer Og1 Savage gets arrested over girl's death. Photos: @og1savage, @girllikeray

Source: TikTok

According to the viral clip, after Rachel noticed that all was not well with her, she quickly texted her sister and told her the address of where she was and how she was feeling strange.

It was claimed that after Rachel’s sister got there, they tried to rush her to the hospital but she was turned away and that she died on getting to the second hospital.

Og1 Savage was reportedly arrested and he denied his involvement with Rachel.

See the posts below:

Reactions as OG1 Savage gets arrested

The news of OG1 Savage’s arrest in connection to Rachel’s death was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Itchyvelli wrote:

“Renewals na him plenty this year make God guide us oo 🙏🏾.”

Thereal_iconjay said:

“If she was very smart, she no for go at all😢.”

Worldwide4life said:

“Pregnant and still de go apartment nawa o... 🌍.”

Jinxbab2992 said:

“Rubbish talk pregnant nd have serious boyfriend because he promised to change her she chose to go see him abeg.”

Iam_tegakenzye wrote:

“U have said it all, pregnant n goin to see a guy. She don see wettin she dy fin.”

Nwafor.amara said:

“Only if this incident can teach our girls some lessons but for where??? 😢”

Omololaashabee said:

“😢😢 serious relationship what business do you have with another man and pregnant 😢 omo.”

Ladidi04 said:

“She’s pregnant and she has a boyfriend but went to meet someone else because of phone? Naasaas.”

Shez_jewlian said:

“Even if d guy no use her, at least dis will teach men lessons that not all women you meet should be invited over to your house, una no dey fear at all and RIP to the deceased too.”

Beejay_baba wrote:

“She had a serious relationship indeed !”

Damzchops said:

“You left church to go and visit someone you don’t know😮😮😮girls have mind o.”

I_am_tohree wrote:

“I don't think they can spike your water oo.. water in its natural form; a source of life.”

Crown_thecook wrote:

“How do girls get attracted to men that do this hairstyle?”

Abiolaofibadan_ said:

“The girl is pregnant for her serious boyfriend, and still went to spend time with Og1savage just bcus he promised to change her phone.”

Timileyin Ajayi pleads not guilty

In other news, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, the alleged murderer of Nigeran corps member Salome Adaidu, has been brought before the High Court of Justice in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, he was charged with one count of culpable butchery punishable by death.

According to Channels TV, on Monday, January 27, he appeared before Justice Simon Aboki. Upon arraignment, the suspect admitted not guilty to the allegation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng