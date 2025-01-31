Timileyin Ajayi, the suspected killer of Salome Adaidu, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who travelled to meet the former, who was his boyfriend, is currently before the court

Ajayi confessed to the crime in a viral video and his confession was yet to leave many Nigerians' tongues as it increased femicide crime in the country

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng on the development, urged parents to ensure they are aware of their children's relationship with the opposite gender

Timileyin Ajayi, a thirty-two-year-old suspect in the murder case of Salome Adaidu, has been remanded at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Nasarawa State Police Command in Lafia, the north-central state capital.

In a confessional video, Ajayi narrated that Adaidu was his girlfriend who was cheating on him, and he felt bad about it. He added that he complained to her and she denied it at first. However, after bringing out the evidence, she admitted and apologised.

Reacting to the incident, Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, lamented that the development is part of the growing femicide across the country. She traced the development to the decaying ethical behaviour of Nigerians.

Salome Adaidu: Anofowoshe called for good parenting

She further emphasized the importance of good parenting, saying children must be taught the importance of hard work, honesty and self-respect.

Anifowoshe noted:

"The confession of Timileyin Ajayi, the alleged killer of Salome, is a heartbreaking reflection of the growing femicide problem in Nigeria. It is a tragic reminder of the deepening decay in our moral values.

"There was a time when Nigerians prided themselves on their ethical conduct and the reputation of their families. Our actions were a reflection of our upbringing, and how we carried ourselves in the world mattered.

"A person's character and source of income were more important than flashy displays of wealth. Today, however, the rise of social media and a culture that often celebrates people with questionable sources of wealth has shifted the focus from integrity to superficial recognition."

Salome Adaidu: Anifowoshe sends message to parents

The legal practitioner urged parents to go to the practice of navigating their children's relationship and knowing the history of their daughter's partner.

"In the past, young women were never left to navigate their relationships alone. The character and history of the man they interacted with were thoroughly vetted by family and the community. A visit to a man's home was not a private affair; there was always someone involved to ensure safety and respect. Unfortunately, these protective measures seem to have weakened over time.

"We need to revive an emphasis on good parenting, where children learn the importance of hard work, honesty, and self-respect, not just the pursuit of fame or material success. Religious institutions, the media, and schools all have roles to play in reshaping the narrative; encouraging contentment with what one has, fostering selfworth beyond the likes and follows on social media, and teaching respect for others, especially women.

"We cannot ignore the need for stronger laws and enforcement either. Femicide must be treated with the seriousness it deserves, and justice must be swift and certain for those who commit such heinous crimes. It is a shared responsibility, but change starts with us how we raise our children, how we respect each other, and how we choose to live with integrity."

Timileyin Ajayi: UK man shared what Nigerians don't know

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man in the diaspora has said he is heartbroken by emerging reports of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi killing his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

The UK-based man, who said he knew the gospel singer, mentioned the popular church he used to attend before he quit.

The heartbroken man's account about the gospel singer has sparked mixed reactions on social media. According to Charles, Ajayi was a chorister at Christ Embassy church in Umuahia and Abuja. Charles noted that Ajayi wanted more from life but always got unlucky.

