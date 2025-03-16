A police inspector in southwest Nigeria identified as Ajele Oloyede has reportedly taken his own life

Oloyede's colleague explained what happened as the security personnel allegedly shot and killed himself while on duty at a company in Igbesa, Ogun state

The police public relations officer, (PPRO), Ogun state command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate development to the press and shared the Force's next action

Igbesa, Ogun state - A police inspector, Ajele Oloyede, has reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a ceramics company in Igbesa, Ogun state, where he was stationed as part of the security detail.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, March 16, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 13.

According to the state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, an officer from force headquarters annex, Lagos, Tolorunloju Stephen, discovered the incident upon returning from Ikeja around 1:20 p.m.

Stephen reportedly found Oloyede resting his head on a table inside the security office.

When asked about his well-being, the inspector assured Stephen that he was fine.

Odutola said Stephen then placed his bag and pistol on the table and stepped into the restroom. Moments later, a gunshot was heard.

Odutola stated that Stephen allegedly found Oloyede lying in a pool of blood.

Odutola said:

“With the help of private security personnel, the wounded officer was immediately taken to Ota General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“Police officers visited the scene, and the deceased’s pistol was recovered. His body has been deposited at Ota General Hospital for autopsy, while we have begun notifying his family.”

Furthermore, Odutola disclosed that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Eleweran for deep investigation.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

Police officer allegedly kills self in Nasarawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a police constable attached to Mada Station division of Nasarawa command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) shot and killed himself.

The police constable identified as Dogara Akolo-Moses, was reportedly seen going about his duty in Nasarawa Eggon local government area (LGA) where the division is located, on the day he took his life.

According to a witness, the sound of the gun attracted all officers on duty, who then rushed to the scene but met the deceased lying in the pool of his blood.

