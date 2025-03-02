Corps members nationwide lament the Federal Government's continued failure to implement the promised N77,000 allowance, receiving only N33,000 for February 2025 despite earlier assurances

Corps members decry the rising cost of living, saying the current N33,000 stipend is inadequate to cover essential expenses like accommodation, feeding, and transportation

With no clear update from NYSC officials and repeated delays, corps members accuse the government of broken promises and neglect of their welfare

Corps members across Nigeria have again expressed outrage over the Federal Government’s failure to commence the payment of the approved N77,000 monthly allowance.

Despite earlier assurances, many serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) confirmed receiving only N33,000 as their February 2025 allowance.

Angry corps members have voiced their frustration over the government's failure to pay the promised N77,000 allowance.

The Federal Government had previously announced that the new allowance, increased from N33,000 to N77,000, would take effect from July 2024.

However, the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Yushau Ahmed, later shifted the implementation date to February 2025, citing delayed release of funds.

Corp members express tiredness over FG's failed promises

A corps member serving in Abia State, who requested anonymity due to NYSC regulations, lamented the impact of the continued delay on their welfare, Punch reported.

“The N33,000 is not enough for us. The PPA where we are posted doesn’t provide accommodation, so we have to cover that ourselves. The economic situation of the country is not new to anybody. Feeding is another issue in an unfamiliar place. It’s nearly impossible to survive on N33,000 a month.

“PPAs don’t pay well; some pay as little as N4,000. Imagine surviving on N37,000 a month. Things are very expensive. I haven’t even included transportation costs. The government keeps promising and failing us. This is very bad," she said.

Corp members decry high cost of spending

Another corps member serving in Osun State shared similar frustrations, saying the current allowance doesn’t match the high cost of living.

“The Federal Government should do something; this N33,000 is insufficient. After calculating my expenses, I see that I spend over N70,000 a month. Transportation alone takes over N12,000 monthly, excluding the days I go for CDS. I had to call my mother to ask for support because this monthly allowance is inadequate. One cannot survive on this unless one is ready to suffer,” she said.

A corps member in Lagos also expressed disappointment, saying:

“I don’t know how they expect us to survive on N33,000 when there is so much hardship. They keep promising N77,000, yet we have not seen anything,” she said.

NYSC yet to speak over 77k allowance issues

Amid the lamentation of corp members, NYSC management is yet to reply to their concerns.

Efforts to get an official comment from the NYSC proved unsuccessful as the Director of Communication, Carol Embu, did not respond to calls or text messages, Vanguard reported.

However, a senior NYSC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the payment of the new allowance has not started.

“We are yet to start payment for the new allowance,” the official said.

