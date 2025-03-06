The political crisis in oil-rich Rivers state which started in 2023 deepened on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The house of assembly directed Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present fresh nominees for confirmation as commissioners and board members before Friday, March 7, 2025

The legislators said Governor Fubara committed another infraction of the law by inaugurating members of the Bureau on Public Procurement and Local Government Service Commission without screening and confirmation by the assembly

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state house of assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of violating the Nigerian constitution.

As reported on Wednesday, March 5, by Premium Times, the lawmakers accused Fubara of appointing people to serve as commissioners without their approval.

The newspaper said it appears the pro-Wike lawmakers are reviving their earlier attempt to impeach Fubara.

Business Day also noted the development.

The accusation against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor came two days after the pro-Wike lawmakers—in a letter signed by the speaker, Martin Amaewhule—handed Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to them and five days after Fubara’s predecessor, Nyesom Wike (now FCT minister), said the governor has committed impeachable offences.

Amid the lingering crisis, at their plenary on Wednesday, March 5, the restored lawmakers sent a second letter to the governor, profiling his alleged constitutional infractions.

In the new letter dated Wednesday, March 5, the assembly accused Fubara of unlawfully swearing in 19 commissioners without legislative screening and confirmation, claiming this violates the Nigerian constitution.

Furthermore, the state legislators stated that Governor Fubara made several other 'illegal' appointments to positions requiring assembly approval before the appointees could take office.

Rivers crisis: Timi Frank raises alarm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and political activist, Timi Frank, called on the Supreme Court chief justice and the panel of justices who heard the recent Rivers state case not to allow desperate attempts to tamper the original judgement.

Frank alleged that there were plots by some persons loyal to a former governor of Rivers state to import the issue of defection, which is still at the appeal court, into the recent judgement to undermine the ongoing cases.

Raising the alarm through a statement sent to Legit.ng, who described the alleged move as a "desperate lobby to smuggle into the Judgment an aspect which was not decided" accused some loyalists of a former Rivers state governor as brains behind the move.

