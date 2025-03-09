The general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has recalled how he nearly died seven years ago during one of his church's evangelism programmes

According to Adeboye, he fell critically ill, and for the first time, Adeboye said he was eventually forced to spend Christmas Day 2018 in bed due to ill health

The prominent cleric disclosed how he had to be airlifted from Ilesha in Osun to the camp but some people attempted to stop the helicopter from taking off, damaging one of the windows in the process

Mowe, Ogun state - Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has recalled how he nearly lost his life seven years ago during an evangelism programme due to poor road conditions.

Adeboye shared the testimony on Friday, March 7, at the annual Special Holy Ghost Service, themed "Joy Unspeakable”, The Nation reported.

Top pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has narrated how his earthly journey almost ended seven years ago. Photo credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Adeboye: My close shave with death in 2018

Adeboye revealed that his health deteriorated so severely that, for the first time, he was forced to spend Christmas Day of that year on the sick bed.

He recounted falling sick in Ilesha, Osun state, and being too weak to travel by road, adding that a helicopter was chartered to airlift him to the RCCG camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway but some people attempted to prevent its takeoff, even damaging one of the windows in the process.

His words:

“Seven years ago, during this same programme, my body broke down completely due to the terrible road conditions. For the first time in my life, I spent Christmas Day in bed.

“The devil was certain he had finally got me. I collapsed in Ilessa, and to bring me back to the camp, we had to charter a helicopter. I was too weak to travel by road—if I had, I would not have made it.

“They clung to the helicopter, and in the process, one of the windows got torn. But by God’s grace, I managed to reach the camp. I had an assurance that if only I could get to the camp, I would recover."

Adeboye is a respected Christian preacher in Nigeria. Photo credit: Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Adeboye added:

“Seven years later, I am still here! I want you to thank God for sparing my life. Please, praise Him for me—give Him glory, honour, and adoration!”

President Tinubu celebrates Pastor Adeboye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu extended warm felicitations to Adeboye as he marks his 83rd birthday.

The president joined family members, spiritual leaders, and the global RCCG community in celebrating the life and legacy of the revered clergyman.

