Portable has been sighted with some Muslim clerics who showered prayers on him as he visited a mosque close to his bar

In the video, the clerics prayed that Portable would not go down, and his glory will never diminish

Portable was also seen where he was performing ablution before joining other Muslim faithful in prayer in his sleeveless shirt and gold chain

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has been sighted in a mosque close to his bar praying.

The controversial singer, who recently beat up a preacher, was seen in the company of some Muslim clerics and his aides.

The clerics prayed that he will never go down, and his glory will continue to shine.

Portable causes stir with his outfit

In the recording, the Zeh nation boss was wearing a sleeveless t-shirt and his long gold chain was conspicuous as he bent to pray.

The music act, who assaulted a man in the trenches, was also seen clutching his Quran to his chest.

The video sparked outrage among fans who questioned the clerics for not telling Portable the truth.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Portable's aide. Here are some of the comments below:

@michaelanishe:

"Baba no the trend again now him the try to trend my all means lol."

@oluwatayomi:

"Rederede, tomorrow he will be back at a shrine. He is playing the religious card for clout."

@oloba_dino7:

"Why all those Alfa no tell him to wear normal cloth."

@official_2muchmoney:

"Agbalumo you no fear god you still dey hold camera.

@lekanforeign02:

"He's the chosen.'

@toheeb7902:

"Tomorrow na church own him go do."

@olasunkanmiomooba:

"Religion no suppose hard I like this."

@bintin_code:

"lol using short pray."

@adebayo.abiola.169:

"We play ourselves but we can't play Allah..... Astaghfirullah for my sin and Alhamdulillah for my life."

@princessadeyemiakindele:

"Instead of u people to advise him and tell him the truth how to leave with people n stop believing that he above the laws."

Muslim cleric slams Portable for slapping preacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an unnamed Islamic cleric reacted to the video where Portable was abusing and assaulting a preacher.

The cleric had preached close to his Odogwu bar and Portable went to abuse and assault him with his boys.

Reacting to the recording, the Islamic cleric blasted Portable and questioned his upbringing.

