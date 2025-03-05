Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Boki, Cross River state - Victor Abang, a member of the house of representatives, has raised concerns over the invasion of farmlands and communities in Boki local government area (LGA) of Cross River state by wild elephants.

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, March 5, the elephant has reportedly killed residents and destroyed farmlands.

An African elephant bull. Photo credit: Martin Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on a motion of urgent public importance, the house of representatives member lamented that the elephants have been attacking citizens, forcing farmers to abandon their lands out of fear.

Abang said:

“Between January 6-15 and from February 8, 2025, till date, rampaging wild elephants have been invading Bamba, Butatong, and surrounding communities in Boki local government area of Cross River state, killing citizens and destroying farmlands, economic trees, and crops worth millions of naira.

“This alarming situation, caused by these wild animals from the forest areas of Okwangwo division of Cross River National Park and Takamanda National Park in Cameroon, has brought untold hardship and fear to our people. Many farmers can no longer access their farmlands due to the constant threat posed by these dangerous creatures.

Abang added:

“The continued killing of citizens and destruction of farmlands by these elephants has severely impacted the local economy and food security. Even as we speak, these wild animals continue to ravage farmlands in Bamba and surrounding communities in Eastern Boki, worsening the plight of our people.

“If urgent measures are not taken by relevant authorities to protect the affected communities and their farmlands, frustrated locals may resort to self-help, endangering both human lives and the already threatened elephant population”.

Reps take action on fatal elephant attacks

In response, the house urged relevant authorities, particularly the Nigerian Park Management Service (NIPS), to collaborate with their Cameroonian counterparts and deploy wildlife experts to contain the elephants and prevent further destruction.

Additionally, lawmakers called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide emergency relief materials to affected residents to ease their hardship.

Crocodiles, wild animals invade Ogun community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some residents of Riverview Estate, Isheri in Ogun state fled their homes as a result of the flood that refused to recede.

The few people left in the community are those whose houses are not bungalows or ground floors of storey buildings.

To make matters worse, crocodiles and other wild animals have been said to make the flooded area their home as they move freely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng