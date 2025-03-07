President Bola Tinubu's former minister for women affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has confirmed she visited the EFCC headquarters on Thursday, March 6

FCT, Abuja - Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, the former minister for women affairs, who was sacked by President Bola Tinubu during a cabinet reshuffle in October 2024, has opened up on her visit to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, March 6.

The former minister in a statement on Friday morning, March 7, addressed allegations of a N138 million diversion during her tenure. The minister, who was invited by the EFCC on the previous day, said he cooperated with the inquiry, providing comprehensive clarifications on their actions and expenditures.

Uju-Kennedy commended EFCC for professionalism

Uju-Kennedy then commended the EFCC's professionalism and hospitality, acknowledging the importance of accountability in ensuring transparency in government. She also extended gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their support during her tenure.

The statement highlighted the minister's commitment to cooperating with the EFCC and her willingness to address any further inquiries. As a former public servant, the minister recognized the significance of inquiries into past official activities. She believes that every government official has a duty to be transparent and accountable for their time in office.

The statement reads in part:

"I extend my sincere gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the privilege of serving my country and positively impacting the lives of many. I also express my appreciation to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her steadfast support of myself and Nigerian women."

See the full statement here:

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye's time as minister

Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye displayed zeal and passion for her job during her time in office. However, these were carried out with some controversies and criticism. The ministry of women affairs exists because of the country's gender equity gaps and the need to meet the multidimensional demands on women in the global world.

One of such backlashes was when she threatened to jail the victim of a sexual harassment case at the University of Calabar if they were found to be lying. Many saw this as bullying and criticized her for not letting the investigation run its course. She later apologized for her comments

EFCC released ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has reportedly released Udom Emmanuel, the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom state, who was said to have been arrested over N700 billion fraud allegations.

Richard Okon, an aide to Governor Umo Eno, Emmanuel's successor, announced the development on Wednesday, March 5, saying the former governor was never arrested.

According to Okon, the ex-governor was only invited for questioning and was never detailed by the anti-graft agency as widely reported.

