Former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, is currently undergoing questioning at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives are interrogating Kennedy-Ohanenye over alleged N138m fraud

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Kennedy-Ohanenye alongside five other ministers from his cabinet in October, 2024

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is interrogating former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

The former minister is being interrogated over allegations of misappropriation, procurement violations, and the diversion of public funds amounting to N138,413,253.89.

According to Vanguard, a reliable source disclosed that Ohanenye arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja around 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

“Operatives are questioning Uju Kennedy Ohanenye regarding her alleged involvement in the misappropriation and diversion of N138 million from the 2023 Ministry budget,” the source disclosed.

“The investigations reveal that funds meant for women-focused projects were diverted for personal enrichment, and there were clear breaches of due process in the ministry’s budget disbursement.”

It was gathered that the former minister allegedly diverted the funds earmarked for the 2023 budget of the ministry for personal use.

The former minister allegedly diverted money intended for the P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative.

Kennedy-Ohanenye is also being investigated for other fraudulent activities, including violations of procurement laws and the unauthorized use of public funds.

She is still in EFCC custody and investigations are ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kennedy-Ohanenye returned to court after her dismissal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirming her commitment to justice.

In a viral video, she shared her resolve to combat abuse, particularly in cases involving vulnerable Nigerians, including children.

Her recent representation of a 5-year-old girl who was abused shows her dedication to pursuing justice relentlessly.

Legit.ng also reported that Kennedy-Ohanenye expressed her gratitude to President Tinubu; first lady Remi Tinubu; and Nigerians.

Legit.ng reports that Kennedy-Ohanenye was among several ministers relieved of their duties on Wednesday, October 23.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, October 24, 2024, Kennedy-Ohanenye stated that she considers it an honour and privilege to have been a minister.

Ex-minister sacked by Tinubu speaks on regret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ohanenye expressed gratitude for the support from Nigerians during her time as minister in Tinubu's government.

In a trending interview on Wednesday, Ohanenye declared that she has no regrets about her time in office as minister of women's affairs.

She voiced concerns over the misuse of government funds for meetings while Nigerians face hardship.

