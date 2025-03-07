Professor Jimoh Olanipekun of Obafemi Awolowo University collapsed during a departmental meeting and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State, is in mourning following the sudden passing of Professor Jimoh Olanipekun.

The respected academic reportedly collapsed during a departmental meeting on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The lecturer was being rushed to nearest hospital when he breathed his last. Image:FB/OAU

Lecturer experienced breathing difficulty

According to a statement released by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, Olanipekun’s colleagues observed that he was experiencing unusual breathing difficulties while the meeting was in progress.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, they swiftly transported him to the university’s Health and Medical Centre for immediate medical attention.

Upon arrival, a team of doctors conducted an initial assessment and decided to refer him to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) for advanced care. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon reaching the facility.

OAU VC led school team for condolence visit

The news of his passing has left the academic community in shock. Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Professor Adebayo Bamire, led members of the university’s management team on a condolence visit to the bereaved family.

He expressed deep sorrow over the sudden loss of a distinguished scholar and mentor who had made invaluable contributions to the university and the field of philosophy.

“We are in shock and disbelief that such a brilliant scholar could pass away so suddenly in the line of duty,” Bamire stated.

He encouraged the family to find solace in the legacy of excellence and positive impact Olanipekun left behind. He also offered words of comfort, reminding them that, as Christians, “we should know that the Lord gives and the Lord takes away as He pleases.”

The Vice-Chancellor further extended his prayers to the grieving family, the Department of Philosophy, the Faculty of Arts, and the entire university community, hoping they would find the strength to cope with the tragic loss.

Professor Jimoh Olanipekun was widely respected in academic circles for his intellectual contributions and mentorship.

His unexpected passing has cast a shadow over the university, with students, colleagues, and associates mourning the loss of a dedicated educator.

