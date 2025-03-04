LASU Graduate Allegedly Murdered by Pastor Weeks Before Convocation

Ogubode Adedamola, a 28-year-old LASU graduate, was allegedly murdered by a pastor, dashing his hopes of attending the 2025 convocation

Investigations revealed N1.5 million was transferred from Adedamola’s account on the day he went missing, with portions traced to the pastor and his daughter

The victim’s body was found buried near the church, and a gun and axe were reportedly recovered from the suspect

The dream of 28-year-old Ogubode Adedamola to celebrate his academic achievement alongside his peers at Lagos State University’s (LASU) April 3rd, 2025, convocation has come to a devastating end following reports of his alleged murder, with a pastor emerging as the prime suspect.

Authorities have apprehended Evangelist Whepetoji Babaniyeh in connection with the case, according to sources.

Lagos Police PRO has not been apprised of any official arrest of the suspect. Image: FB/ MUK TV

Source: Facebook

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that he had no official confirmation regarding the arrest, the Vanguard reported.

LASU graduate contacted girlfriend before disappearing

Adedamola, who earned his degree in Political Science Education in 2024, was also the founder of Horlar Edu Consultancy, an education-focused business operating within LASU.

He was last seen on January 16, 2025, before he was declared missing.

Lagos police could not confirm if the prime suspect had indeed been apprehended. Image: XBenjamin Hundeyin

Source: Facebook

His girlfriend, who requested anonymity, recalled their last conversation, saying he had informed her that he was near the CCC Ileri Oluwa Parish, LASU 2, and would call her back. That call never came, raising initial concerns about his whereabouts.

Following her report, law enforcement officers visited the church, where the pastor allegedly denied any knowledge of Adedamola’s presence or disappearance.

Investigators later obtained the missing graduate’s bank statements, revealing that N1.5 million was transferred from his account on the day he vanished.

Tracing the funds, police discovered that portions of the money had been deposited into accounts belonging to the pastor and his daughter.

Clergyman initially denied receiving funds

Students of LASU who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the suspect initially rejected allegations of receiving money from the deceased.

However, when confronted with banking records, he reportedly altered his statement, asserting that the funds were given as a Thanksgiving offering. This contradiction led to his detention for further questioning.

Further searches led to a grim discovery—Adedamola’s body was found buried near the church premises. Authorities also recovered a firearm and an axe at the location, deepening suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his death

Lady who left home to find Facebook lover gets killed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lawal Yetunde, a young teacher from Kwara State, was lured and killed by Abdulrahman Ballo, a local cleric, in what is believed to be a ritual killing.

Yetunde went missing after leaving a naming ceremony, with her last known contact traced to Ballo. Investigators later found her dismembered body in his apartment.

The crime has triggered widespread outrage, with Nigerians calling for justice. Police have arrested Ballo, and the case is now under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng