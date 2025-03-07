Immigration lawyer, Ayeni Olanike has warned that Nigeria’s exclusion from the 2025 Visa Waiver Program affects travel and diplomacy

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, she noted that commentators suggest the exclusion stems from historical visa compliance concerns

The Lagos-based lawyer who emphasised that Nigerians must navigate complex visa processes advocated for future US policy changes

Lagos, Nigeria – The exclusion of Nigeria from the United States 2025 Visa Waiver Program (VWP) has raised concerns about its impact on Nigerian travellers, business professionals, and diplomatic relations.

The United States recently released its 2025 VWP list, excluding the United Kingdom and all African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa. While most of the list remains unchanged, Romania has been added, reflecting the US focus on diplomatic ties and border security. The VWP allows citizens from 40 approved countries to enter the US for up to 90 days without a visa.

Speaking with Legit.ng, immigration lawyer Ayeni Omonike described the decision as a significant setback with far-reaching consequences.

"This exclusion has dire implications for Nigerian citizens, our bilateral relationship with the United States, and the broader travel landscape between both countries," she said.

While noting that some analysts attribute this exclusion to past visa compliance issues in African nations, Ayeni pointed to a trend of improved adherence to immigration laws among Nigerian travellers.

"Some commentators suggest that this decision might be linked to a perception that African countries have historically faced challenges with visa compliance, citing, for example, past issues involving Eritrea, Guinea, and Sierra Leone when it came to accepting deported nationals. However, in recent years, there has been a notable increase in compliance among Nigerian travelers, with many individuals entering and exiting the United States legally and adhering to immigration regulations,” she said.

Ayeni referenced statistics from the US Department of Homeland Security to support the argument, saying deportations of Nigerians dropped from over 750 in 2017 to 569 in 2019.

Economic and diplomatic consequences

Ayeni emphasised that the exclusion complicates travel for Nigerians and could affect business and diplomatic ties with the US.

"Nigeria’s absence from the 2025 Visa Waiver Program is both unfortunate and disheartening for many Nigerians who wish to travel to the United States for business, tourism, or cultural exchange. Under the VWP, eligible countries’ citizens can visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa, thereby simplifying travel, reducing administrative burdens, and strengthening bilateral ties. By not being on this list, Nigerian citizens must continue to undergo the often lengthy and expensive visa application process," she added.

According to her, the visa process could delay Nigerian business professionals and discourage tourism.

"From a business standpoint, potential delays in obtaining a visa may cause Nigerians to miss critical meetings, negotiations, or conferences in the United States. Tourists, on the other hand, may find the additional time, cost, and effort associated with visa processing a deterrent, potentially impacting travel choices and cultural exchange. On a broader scale, limited mobility can stifle academic collaborations and people-to-people interactions, thereby affecting diplomatic relations and mutual understanding between Nigeria and the United States."

Available visa options for Nigerians

Despite Nigeria’s ineligibility for the VWP, Ayeni disclosed alternative visa options for individuals travelling to the US, saying:

"Nigerians do have several avenues to legally travel to the United States. The B-1 visa is suitable for business activities such as attending conferences, negotiating contracts, or engaging in consultations. Meanwhile, the B-2 visa covers tourism, visits to family, and certain medical-related travel. Both B-1 and B-2 visas fall under the non-immigrant category, meaning they allow only temporary stays.”

She cautioned that obtaining these visas remains a challenging process:

"These visas offer considerable benefits, enabling legitimate travel for work or leisure. However, the application process can be challenging. Applicants must typically demonstrate strong ties to Nigeria, proving that they have no intention of overstaying their authorized period of admission. Scheduling interviews at the US Embassy may be difficult, and the risk of denial remains if documentation is insufficient or if an applicant fails to convincingly establish ties to their home country. Additionally, the visa application fee is non-refundable, placing a financial burden on applicants regardless of the outcome."

A call for diplomatic engagement

While Nigeria’s exclusion is a "significant setback," Ayeni stressed that it does not completely shut the door on US travel.

As she put it:

"What it does underscore is the importance of being fully prepared for the visa application process, including gathering the necessary documentation and understanding the legal requirements. It is advisable for prospective travelers to seek professional guidance from immigration attorneys who have extensive knowledge of US visa procedures and can help navigate the system effectively."

She urged the Nigerian government to address the issue through diplomatic dialogue with the US saying,

In doing so, the government might consider pursuing bilateral agreements that leverage Nigeria’s abundant natural resources—particularly minerals that could be of strategic interest to the United States. By forging such partnerships, both nations stand to benefit from strengthened travel and economic ties, as well as deeper cultural and educational exchanges."

"In the meantime, Nigerians can continue to explore existing visa options, remaining mindful that thorough preparation and adherence to immigration requirements are key to a successful application."

