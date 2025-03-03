CAN condemns extended Ramadan school closures in Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi, describing the five-week break as discriminatory

Archbishop Daniel Okoh warns the closures could worsen Nigeria’s education crisis, particularly in the North, and criticizes the lack of consultation

CAN urges state governments to adopt global best practices, such as adjusted school hours during Ramadan instead of total shutdowns

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has raised concerns over the decision by the governments of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi states to shut down schools for five weeks during the Ramadan fast.

CAN described the move as discriminatory and harmful to students' education.

CAN also gave the affected state governments an ultimatum to reverse the policy, warning that failure to do so may result in legal action.

Okoh: Prolonged closure risks worsening education crisis

In a statement released on Sunday, March 2, in Abuja, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, criticized the school closures, noting that the northern region already struggles with high numbers of out-of-school children, and the extended break could worsen the situation.

"Education is a basic right and the foundation of development. Closing schools from early childhood to higher education for over a month interrupts learning and puts the academic progress of countless students at risk," Okoh said.

Stakeholders sidelined in decision-making

Okoh further faulted the decision for lacking proper consultation with key groups, including Christian leaders, education professionals, and parents, stating that policies affecting people of diverse faiths must involve broad participation.

"When decisions impact communities made up of Muslims, Christians, and others, there should be open and inclusive discussions involving all relevant stakeholders," he explained.

Ramadan practices elsewhere don't halt education

The CAN President pointed to international examples, highlighting that even in countries where Islam is the dominant religion, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, schools remain open during 2025 Ramadan with adjusted schedules, Vanguard reported.

"Across the world, including in nations where Ramadan is deeply observed, schools find ways to accommodate fasting without shutting down entirely.

"Modifying school hours or offering flexibility is far more practical than closing schools for five weeks, as we are now seeing in some Nigerian states," Okoh said.

Call for dialogue and quick resolution

CAN urged the governors involved—Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), and Nasir Idris (Kebbi)—to immediately open discussions with all parties concerned to find a balanced solution, Punch reported.

"We expect these governments to act responsibly and ensure transparency by involving everyone affected in finding a path forward.

"If these issues are not addressed through dialogue, CAN is prepared to take legal steps to defend the rights of students and their families," Okoh said.

CAN appeals for calm

While standing firm on its position, CAN also called on residents of the affected states to remain peaceful and united as efforts are made to resolve the matter.

"We must work together as a nation to build a society where religious practices and education go hand in hand, ensuring no child's learning is left behind," the statement concluded.

