The NCAA voiced displeasure with several foreign airlines' treatment of Nigerian travellers

It stated that Nigerians are treated unfairly despite having to pay the highest costs in Africa

Nigerians spend far more money on flights than citizens of any other African country, according to the aviation authority

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has expressed dissatisfaction with the way certain international airlines handle Nigerian passengers, arguing that Nigerians cannot pay the highest prices in Africa and still receive unfair treatment.

According to the aviation regulator, Nigerians spend a lot more money on flights than people in any other African nation.

At a meeting with RwandAir's management team, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Michael Achimugu revealed this in response to lengthy and delayed refund claims made against the airline by numerous Nigerian travellers.

He bemoaned the lack of professionalism displayed by the airline employees, claiming that it was clear from the way they approached the situation.

The NCAA publicist informed the airline that he recognized that airlines treat Nigerian travellers poorly because they believe they have fewer options.

According to a Punch report, RwandAir has a history of having trouble issuing reimbursements. Long processing waits and difficulties obtaining compensation for cancelled flights are frequent grievances of passengers.

However, Nigerian local and foreign airlines have been held accountable for the delays in returning passengers' ticket money when flights are cancelled.

Achimugu said,

“Nigerians are paying a humongous amount of money for travels compared to all other African countries, so they deserve better. We are not unaware of the discourtesy of some of your staff, but it is funny because it is customer relations.

“The etiquette by which some of your staff members relate is horrible. Even the way your staff was speaking in the video is disjointed and not professional, but we will get to that later because we spent a better part of last year advising airlines on professionalism in their customer relations. Your passenger handling needs to improve. Nigerians can’t be paying the kind of fees they are paying and then get treated this way.

“Our job, God knows, is not to regulate you out of business, but passengers are kings in the industry; if they don’t exist, then you and I won’t exist in this industry. I know that the thinking for many airlines is that passengers don’t have too many choices – even if they complain, they will still come back to fly because they need to fly. But the truth is we have seen many great airlines go extinct; maybe they had thought it was not possible. Never think it is not possible.”

