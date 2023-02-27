Applicants wishing to apply for a U.S. short-stay visa must possess some valid documents

They must not also embark on certain activities while visiting the country

Foreigners on short-stay visas must pay the required application fee to become eligible

Foreigners from all countries, including Nigeria, who wish to apply for short-term visas to the U.S. for various purposes may need sufficient information about getting a permit.

The U.S. is a visitor destination due to its diversity and good holiday spots.

Why US is a destination of choice

Also, most multinational companies are headquartered in the U.S., leading people to schedule business trips there.

Visitors must understand the requirements before applying for any visa types available to foreigners.

Visitor visas are grouped into categories B-1 for tourism and category B-2 for both business and tourism purposes, as per information on the US Consulate website,

Visitors wishing to apply for a short stay in the U.S. can use any of the following as reasons:

Tourism

Vacation (holiday)

Visit with friends or relatives

Medical treatment

Participation in social events hosted by a social or service-based organization

Participation by amateurs in music, sports, or similar events or contests, if not being paid for participating

Enrollment in a short recreational course of study, not for credit towards a degree (for example, a two-day cooking class while on vacation)

Other activities which people with visitor visas are not allowed to participate in include:

Study

Employment: An individual on a visitor visa (B1/B2) cannot accept employment or work in the United States.

Paid performances, or any professional performance before a paying audience

Arrival as a crewmember of a ship or aircraft

Work as a foreign press, in radio, film, print journalism, or other information media

Permanent residence in the United States

Obtain U.S. citizenship for your child if you have given birth while on that visa

Visitors applying for a short stay can obtain instructions from the U.S. Embassy or Consulate Website.

Modes of application and requirements

They will require a non-immigrant visa application form DS-160. They will also complete an online visa application confirmation page to bring them to the interview.

They should also upload their photo while completing the online form DS-160 according to the format explained in the photograph requirements.

Interviews are always required for visa applicants with certain limited exceptions.

Interviews are not required for persons who are 13 years old and under.

Persons between ages 14 and 79 need to attend interviews, while those 80 and above do not need to attend interviews.

Applicants must wait for interview appointments which may vary based on location, season, and visa type.

Wait times for interview appointments vary by location, season, and visa category, so you should apply for your visa early.

Those whose visas are approved may need to pay a visa issuance fee of $160.

