The Nigerian government is taking another look at its visa application processes

This will all affect foreign nationals seeking to come to Nigeria to live or work

This is coming weeks after the Donald Trump-led administration reviewed visa application processes for Nigerian passport holders

The federal government of Nigeria is set to review the visa application process for foreign nationals seeking to come to Nigeria.

The government has started the process of reviewing business and resident permits, border controls at the airports and seaports, and controls for the land borders.

According to the government, the review would come up with new policies that make Nigeria more conducive for foreign investors and businessmen to operate legally.

This move is coming weeks after the United States of America reviewed its visa application processes for Nigerians.

A visa is an endorsement on a passport indicating that the holder is allowed to enter, leave, or stay for a specified period in a country.

FG to review business and resident permits

This information was announced by Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, after a closed-door session with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos state, Daily Trust reports.

Speaking to the press after the session, Dr. Tunji-Ojo stated that the meeting focused on issues around government reforms on the combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), expatriate quota, business permit, and border control among others.

He disclosed that a committee has been put in place to come up with finer details on the issues discussed and set up policies that will protect the interest of Nigeria while also encouraging investments.

Subsequent meetings will be done twice in a year to regularly review and update the said areas.

Lady travels to 7 continents with Nigerian Passport

Recall that a Nigerian traveller, Alma Asinobi, is trying to break the Guinness World Record for visiting all seven continents in under 70 hours.

Alma said she was motivated by the challenges of traveling with a Nigerian passport, including visa rejections and lengthy application processes.

Through her journey, Asinobi hopes to inspire others to explore the world despite passport limitations, while emphasising the issue of passport inequality issues that affect holders of Nigerian passports.

Nigerian passport holders have reportedly faced visa rejections in the past from different country embassies, and even recently a pregnant Nigerian was deported upon arrival, when she travelled to the USA to give her baby a US citizenship.

USA reviews Visa Application process for Nigerians

In related news, the United States of America has reviewed the visa application process, removing the US visa drop box processing option for applicants in Nigeria.

This implies that all visa renewals for Nigerians must go through in-person interviews and face lengthy wait times and logistics challenges.

This change, which has caused significant frustration amid a backlog of visa applications, aligns with a series of executive orders from Donald Trump.

