The United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians.

The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.

Other services include: payment of visa application fee, and account creation.

The statement read thus:

“This newly enhanced site is the official U.S. website where you can create your account, pay your visa application fee, and schedule your U.S. visa appointment online. Information services for U.S. visa applicants and American Citizens are also available now to support you. Need a quick response to a tricky question? Set-up your account and try our online chat application! Please see the Contact Us page for operational hours and methods.

"The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs website and Consular Post are the official source of visa information and can be found here: https://ng.usembassy.gov/"

The US Embassy in Nigeria indicated that it was committed to improving its services and urged applicants to use the new service provider for the areas mentioned.

