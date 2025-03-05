Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, addressed key international issues, including the deportation of Nigerians by the US, the Binance scandal, and sextortion cases involving Nigerian nationals

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has clarified the country’s stance on several pressing international matters, including the deportation of Nigerians by the United States, the Binance scandal, and cases of sextortion involving Nigerian nationals.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Tuggar explained that while some of these issues are not new, the Nigerian government is committed to protecting its citizens and ensuring their well-being in the long term.

Nigeria's FM has stated the condition only which its illegal immigrants in US would be accepted back home.

US deportation of Nigerian immigrants

Addressing the deportation of Nigerians from the United States, Tuggar noted that the process predates the Trump administration and is not a recent development.

According to a document obtained by Fox News from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), over 3,000 Nigerians without legal documentation are at risk of deportation.

These individuals have been on ICE’s non-detained docket with final removal orders since November 2024.

Nigeria ranks second in Africa for the number of citizens scheduled for deportation, trailing only Somalia.

During his 2024 campaign, former US President Donald Trump pledged to deport one million undocumented immigrants.

In February 2025, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, met with the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr., to express concerns over the deportations.

Tuggar emphasized that Nigeria welcomes the return of its citizens but insists on their dignified treatment.

“We insist that they be returned with dignity, not in handcuffs or subjected to maltreatment,” he stated.

He also highlighted the Tinubu administration’s efforts to create provisions for returnees, noting that Nigeria offers ample opportunities for its citizens.

Binance scandal

On the ongoing Binance case, Tuggar explained that the cryptocurrency exchange’s activities disrupted Nigeria’s macroeconomic reforms.

Binance official who was detained in Nigeria last year alleged official demanded bribe from him.

The government has filed a lawsuit seeking 79.5 billion in economic losses allegedly caused by Binance, along with 2 billion in back taxes.

Authorities accuse Binance of contributing to Nigeria’s currency woes and have detained two of its executives.

Binance has denied the allegations and is working with Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to resolve potential tax liabilities.

The company faces multiple charges, including tax evasion and complicity in helping customers evade taxes. Tuggar stressed that while Nigeria welcomes legitimate investors, it will not tolerate activities that undermine its economy.

Sextortion cases

Regarding sextortion, Tuggar affirmed that Nigeria has robust laws to address the issue, with ongoing efforts to improve enforcement.

In September 2024, two Nigerian brothers were sentenced to 17 years and six months in a US prison for sextorting a 17-year-old victim, Jordan DeMay, who tragically took his own life. This marked the first successful prosecution of Nigerians for sextortion in the US.

Tuggar acknowledged that no system is perfect but reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to combating cybercrime. “We are making improvements and will continue to do so,” he said.

