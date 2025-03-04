Aare Oladotun Hassan, president of Yoruba Council Worldwide says the 7th World Omoluabi Day Festival will celebrate Yoruba culture, unity, and identity on Thursday, May 1

Hassan said the Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo, Alake of Egbaland, and other dignitaries will discuss regionalism, peace-building, and national development

According to him, the festival aims to promote Yoruba values, enhance security, education, health, and infrastructure

The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW), a global Yoruba socio-cultural organisation has announced that the 7th edition of the World Omoluabi Day Festival and Omoluabi Royal Icon (ORI) Awards tagged: 'Isokan Omoluabi' will be held at the MKO Abiola (Hubert Ogunde) Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Thursday, May 1, 2025, by 12noon.

Yoruba leaders and royals to gather at Omoluabi Festival 2025 to discuss peace, unity, and national progress. Photo credit: Oladotun Hassan

The Global President of the Council, Aare Oladotun Hassan, disclosed this during a press conference, where he revealed plans for the annual event dedicated to celebrating Yoruba culture, identity, and unity.

According to him, the grand celebration, which has become a unifying platform for the Yoruba race across the globe, will take place at Kuto, Abeokuta, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chief Host and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as the Host Governor.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who serves as the Grand Patron of the Council, alongside the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Alayeluwa Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, the Alake of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, Oba (Dr) Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude (Tegbosun III) Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Honourable Shina Peller and IGP Kayode Egbetokun will lead the discussions on: "Regionalism, Peace Building and National Development," alongside other eminent traditional rulers and prominent stakeholders from across Yorubaland to grace the occasion, further reinforcing the importance of the festival to the cultural and socio-political advancement of the Yoruba people.

Speaking on the significance of the celebration, Aare Hassan said the festival provides an opportunity to promote Yoruba values while fostering unity, peace and partnerships for the overall development of the race.

"The Seventh Edition will, as usual, celebrate our culture, identity, and unity. We call on corporate organisations and multinationals to leverage this platform for partnerships and brand promotions while celebrating our heritage. This is not just an event; it is a rallying point for our collective progress as a people," he said.

To celebrate Yoruba culture and unity, the 7th Omoluabi Festival will bring leaders together for a greater future. Photo credit: @GboyegaOyetola

Omoluabi festival as a catalyst for development

He emphasised that the Council's vision is to channel the festival as a vehicle for the security, education, health, and infrastructural development of the Yoruba people, calling on Southwestern governors to collaborate with the Federal Government to drive sustainable growth in the region.

"We believe that the security, education, health, and infrastructural development of the Yoruba people is paramount. We therefore urge our governors to join hands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the Chief Host of the event, in advancing the collective interest of the Yoruba race," he noted.

Aare Hassan further described the World Omoluabi Day as a global celebration of the vigour, resilience, and ingenuity of the Yoruba people, whose values of integrity, wisdom, and hard work have been recognised across the world.

"The Omoluabi Day Festival is a reflection of the great wisdom bestowed upon the Yoruba people by God. It is a celebration of who we are — a people of integrity, resilience, and unwavering dedication to excellence. This year's event will be bigger, better, and more impactful", he stated.

Ooni of Ife to host prayers ahead of the festival

He disclosed that the annual celebration will officially kick off in Ile-Ife in April with a special prayer session to be hosted by the Ooni of Ife, where the Council's leadership will seek divine blessings for the success of the event.

Aare Hassan called on all Yoruba sons and daughters, including youths, civil servants, professionals, royal fathers, market men and women, and the entire Yoruba diaspora community to fully participate in the celebration.

"We expect every Yoruba person, both at home and abroad, to be part of this historic celebration. It is a time to reconnect with our roots, showcase our values, and reaffirm our commitment to the progress of our race," he added.

