The Oyo State Government has debunked social media reports claiming the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has died

Palace officials assured the public that the Olubadan is alive, healthy, and still in Ibadan, dismissing claims of medical evacuation

Oba Olakulehin, who became Olubadan in March 2024, is preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 5

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Government has dismissed reports circulating on social media that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has passed away.

On Monday night, March 3, rumours spread claiming that the respected monarch died at the age of 89.

However, the Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, firmly denied the claims, assuring the public that the Olubadan is in good health.

“Yes. Olubadan is alive, hale and hearty. I spoke with one of the sons who represented the family at the coronation committee, Prince Olaseke Owolabi Olakulehin,” Olatunbosun confirmed.

Olabadan: Palace debunks rumours

Echoing the government's position, the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Gbenga Ayoade, also refuted the reports of the monarch's death.

“By the time I left the palace around 8 pm, there was nothing of such incident. Things were moving well. There was no crisis. And when I contacted the palace after I left, they told me Baba is hale and healthy,” Ayoade said.

Ayoade further dispelled rumours that Oba Olakulehin had been flown out of Ibadan for medical treatment, Punch reported.

“Baba is still in Ibadan. He was not flown anywhere. He is doing very fine,” he added.

Monarch Preparing for 90th Birthday

Oba Olakulehin, who ascended the throne following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Mahood Lekan Balogun, on March 14, 2024, is set to celebrate his 90th birthday on July 5, Vanguard reported.

The monarch officially received his staff of office from Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024, and according to palace sources, remains strong and active.

