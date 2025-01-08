Nigerian politician and nightlife boss Shina Peller has cleared the air about TikTok live streamer, Peller

In a recent interview, the Quilox Club owner explained if the TikTok star was truly a member of the renowned Peller family

Shina Peller’s explanation drew a series of heated reactions from the TikTok star’s fans on social media

Nigerian politician and businessman Shina Peller has reacted to claims of having family ties with TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller.

Just recently, the nightlife boss chatted with Channels Television, explaining that the TikTok livestreamer is not a member of his family.

According to Shina Peller, he has heard about the content creator, and people often ask him if they are related. He said that even though he comes from a very big family, Peller on TikTok is not one of his relatives.

The politician explained that the name ‘Peller’ was the stage name of his magician father, Professor Peller, and that his family had adopted the tag since the time of his late dad, who was killed in 1997.

Shina Peller said he understands why the TikTok star would want to adopt the Peller name but that they have no blood ties.

In his words:

“For the young man Peller, I have heard about him and a lot of people talk to me, whether he is a member of our family. Truly we have a lot of Peller family, it’s quite extended but he is not a member of the family. The name Peller, as you know, is a stage name that was given to our father as a magician and it is a name that the family has adopted since the time of my father. So Peller the comedian is not a member of the Peller family. It’s a successful name and he’s just being smart, and feels he will be able to work with the name so I can’t blame him but I can tell you categorically that he is not a member of the Peller family.”

Reactions as Shina Peller says he’s not related to TikTok’s Peller

Shina Peller’s explanation about not being related to the TikTok livestreamer, Peller, was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some of them claimed that the politician was trying to chase clout with the young comedian because he never said he was a part of the Peller family.

Read some of their comments below:

@bukolakehinde01:

“He has never claimed he's a member of the Peller family.”

@isaachassane:

“This one want to use Peller to shine. He doesn't need your family and no monopoly to a name! I can name my child Rotschild 😅.”

@obafemiadeyemi:

“😂😂 Why worry when there was nothing to worry in the first place?.”

@peterayomide6259:

“He never claim nah his name is habeeb hazmat.”

@enyinnayawankey9394:

“Hmmm nawa oo😅.”

@juliusosatohanmwen4256:

“Is this news?.”

