The Katsina state acting chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Amadu Surajo, has been killed by deadly bandits.

Surajo was killed at Mai Rana village, Kusada Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the killing of Surajo

As reported by The Punch, the tragic incident happened when the bandits attacked the village in the late hours of Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday, January 5.

It was gathered that the bandits also killed three other people and injured several others during the deadly attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the killing of Surajo in a telephone interview.

“The DPO informed me that the incident happened last night.”

The bandits also kidnapped the deceased’s two wives, along with one of his daughters, who is an undergraduate.

However, a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the terrorists later released Surajo’s first wife.

Before his death, Surajo was the state secretary of MACBAN and later elevated to acting chairman of MACBAN Katsina State.

