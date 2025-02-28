Former President Muhammadu Buhari has relocated from Daura, Katsina state, to his another residence in Kaduna, two years after leaving office

Buhari was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and a host of well wishers

The former president was received by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, who noted that it was an honour to receive Buhari back to the state

Kaduna - Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past President of Nigeria, has relocated from his hometown in Daura, Katsina state, to another house in Kaduna on Thursday, February 27.

Buhari's relocation to Kaduna happened two years after leaving the office. Recall that Buhari was a two-term Nigerian president who served between 2015 and 2023. His tenure ended on May 29, 2023, when he handed over to President Bola Tinubu.

Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Kaduna after two years in Daura

Source: Twitter

Shettima accompanied Buhari to Katsina

The former President was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima from his Daura home to the Kaduna residence. Also in his company was Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Deputy Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe and many other well wishers.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna received the former speaker to the state. In a tweet on Wednesday, Governor Sani stated that it was an honour to receive the former president, adding that he had been in Katsina since he left office.

Muhammadu Buhari has relocated from Daura to Kaduna

Source: Twitter

His tweet reads in part:

"I had the honor of welcoming the former President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR back to his residence in Kaduna. He has been in his hometown Daura, Katsina State since he finished his second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

See Governor Sani's tweet here:

See more photos here:

Buhari absent at APC NEC meeting

Recalled that Buhari was conspicuously absent at the maiden All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which was led by President Tinubu at the party's secretariat recently.

Aside from Buhari, other prominent APC leaders who were also absent at the first NEC meeting since President Tinubu took over are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, ex-governor of Ekiti and Rivers, Kayode Fayemi and Rotimi Amaechi.

El-Rufai recently took a swipe against the APC and President Tinubu's administration, noting that he did not understand the leadership style controlling the party and that the current administration had abandoned the party's promises to Nigerians.

The former governor also threatened to leave the party should the APC not return to its founding principles. He stressed that he had not left the party but the party had left him.

