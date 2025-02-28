President Bola Tinubu has explained that his administration is not ashamed to copy what works in other climes and expresses readiness to learn

The president commented while hosting a delegation from Airtel led by its chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, at the presidential villa on Thursday, February 28

President Tinubu also promised to review the regulatory framework and operations of the telecom sector and ensure that it reflects the global best practices

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has said that his government is ready to learn and not ashamed to copy what is working in other climes. The president made the revelation while addressing a delegation from Airtel led by its chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, on Thursday, February 28.

Tinubu also promised to review the regulatory framework and operations of the telecom sector and ensure that it reflects the global best practices. He said that the review would focus on protection of infrastructure.

Bola Tinubu has said that he is ready to learn to make Nigeria work Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu appreciates Airtel Nigeria

Vanguard reported that at the meeting, which was held at the presidential villa in Abuja, Tinubu expressed his gratitude to Airtel for its readiness, openness and confidence which moved Nigeria closer to the Prime Minister of India. The president recalled having a lengthy discussion with the Indian prime minister when he visited Nigeria.

Tinubu's statement reads in part:

“The entire ecosystem will be further examined, and if there is anything we can copy from India, we are ready to do so. We are prepared to learn. We are not ashamed of copying what is working in other climes."

Tinubu promises attention to revolutionary intentions

The president noted that it was for the good of the country, adding that Nigeria is very important and it must give attention to those revolutionary intentions needed for business survival. He stressed that he was a business person and assured that he would forever remain as one.

President Tinubu also assured that the ongoing tax reform bills would create a favourable environment for investors to operate once it is passed. He assured that his government will work with tax administrators to ensure that whatever decision is taken will promote growth and opportunities.

Tinubu has hosted delegates from Airtel Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's minister speaks on telecoms

Also speaking at the event was the minister of communication, innovation and digital economy, Bosun Tijani, who appreciated the president for his consistent support to the growth of the telecoms sector.

Tijani said Tinubu's approval of the protection of fibre optic and undersea cables as critical national assets would strengthen the growth of the industry. He assured that the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has begun the implementation and enforcement of the law.

On his part, Airtel Chairman commended President Tinubu for his two-pronged reforms that transformed Nigeria's future economic growth.

Tinubu leads APC caucus meeting

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has presided over the maiden edition of the APC National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Since Tinubu resumed office on May 29, the high-level meeting was attended by key APC leaders, including the national chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and governors elected on the APC platform were all in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng