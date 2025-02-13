President Tinubu met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris to discuss AI and digital innovation, aiming to position Nigeria as a leading tech hub

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded Google’s efforts in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation in Nigeria.

This commendation came during his meeting with Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai in Paris on Wednesday, February 12, where discussions focused on positioning Nigeria as a leading technology hub in Africa.

President Bola Tinubu and a Nigerian delegation met with Google executives in Paris. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

This was contained in a statement released via X by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), on Wednesday, February 12.

Accompanied by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, President Tinubu engaged in strategic discussions aimed at fostering collaboration between Nigeria and Google to enhance digital infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI-driven innovation.

Google’s commitment to Nigeria’s digital future

During the meeting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reiterated the tech giant’s commitment to Nigeria’s digital evolution.

“Nigeria has an incredible opportunity to lead in AI and digital innovation in Africa. Google is excited to continue working with the Nigerian government to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation and economic growth,” Pichai stated.

Legit.ng gathered that the collaboration seeks to bolster AI research, equip Nigeria’s workforce with essential digital skills, and accelerate cloud adoption across various industries.

Nigeria’s vision for AI and technology development

President Tinubu emphasized that this partnership aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on economic diversification through industrialization, technology, and innovation.

“The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy will provide strategic oversight, while the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will coordinate efforts alongside the private sector to ensure a widespread and meaningful impact,” he stated.

Dr. Bosun Tijani highlighted the significance of this partnership, stressing its potential to accelerate Nigeria’s technological advancement, The Punch reported.

“The collaboration between Nigeria and Google represents a crucial step towards strengthening our digital economy. We are committed to ensuring that AI and digital transformation create tangible benefits for businesses and citizens across the country,” Tijani remarked.

Strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global tech space

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s potential as a global technology destination and expressed his administration’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment to attract strategic investments from major tech companies.

He acknowledged Google’s role in opening new opportunities for Nigerian businesses and young talents.

Source: Legit.ng