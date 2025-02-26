Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has alleged that some "hirelings" are making efforts to tarnish the Labour Party chieftain's image "by cooking up lies"

Obi's media team reacted to reports that the presidential hopeful opposed the June 12, 1993, presidential election

POMR mentioned that Obi is a man of integrity and he was not even in Nigeria during the crisis, "but residing in the UK"

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has dismissed what he described as a desperate attempt by blackmailers to link him to the controversial annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

As reported on Tuesday, February 25, by Vanguard, Obi denied being part of the political struggle surrounding the election.

June 12: 'Ignore falsehood' – Obi

In a statement signed by Ibrahim Umar, the spokesperson for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Obi clarified that while he supported and voted for the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, he was not part of the political struggle surrounding the 1993 election.

POMR accused blackmailers of reviving false and malicious claims. Some individuals had claimed that Obi was connected to Arthur Nzeribe’s Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), which allegedly played a role in the election’s annulment. But Obi quashed that claim.

The statement by Obi's camp reads:

“Such a brazen sunken story whose motive is well known ordinarily should not deserve our response, but for the credulous public that may not be privy to these facts.

"After the 1993 election, he relocated to the UK with his family, running a successful business supported by international financial institutions due to his integrity and reputation.

"At the time, Obi was not a politician but an admirer of Abiola, voting for him through his connection with the late former senate president, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo. While at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Obi was not politically active but was known as a student entrepreneur."

Obi speaks on Abacha regime, military rule

In the same vein, the former Anambra state governor debunked claims that he was a beneficiary of military rule in Nigeria. He clarified that never held any government position before becoming governor.

Obi's only interaction with the late Sani Abacha administration—according to his media team—was when his petition on port congestion led to his inclusion in an advocacy committee for port decongestion, which lasted less than four months.

Obi's camp stressed that the presidential hopeful was never employed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

'Nigeria worse off now than Babangida’s era' – Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said Nigeria is in a worse condition today than it was during the administration of former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

Obi made the statement after attending the launch of Babangida’s autobiography, 'A Journey in Service', at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Speaking on Nigeria’s development trajectory, Obi lamented the country’s alleged stagnation in key human development indices compared to its peers.

