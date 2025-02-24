President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra

Tinubu said he would set up a committee on the census budget that would align the government's present financial realities

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Republic of Nigeria had its last census over 18 years ago in November 2006

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to set up a committee to align the census budget to the government's present financial realities.

President Tinubu said the National Identity Management Commission(NIMC) must be part of the review.

"We must ascertain who we are, how many we are, and how to manage our data. Without an accurate census, we can't successfully plan for employment, agriculture, and food sovereignty. So many problems come up without accurate data"

Tinubu stated this at a meeting at the Statehouse with the National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, and some other officials of the on Monday, February 24, 2025.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement shared by Tinubu’s social media assistant, Olusegun Dada via his X @DOlusegun.

The decision takes Nigeria a step closer to conducting a new national population and housing census with biometric and digital components.

President Tinubu said the census’ accurate and reliable figures will be used to strengthen development planning and improve Nigerians' living conditions through more efficient social security.

The President told the delegation that biometric capturing should be central to the process, with multiple identification features, including facial and voice recognition.

"We should work on our financial muscle well in place to lift our burden before we go and meet development partners for the census. We should work out the figures before discussing the role of development partners.

"This stop-and-go activity on the census cannot work with me. So we better have a definite path. I will set up a committee for you to look at the issues critically and do a source and application of resources. Where can we get help, and what can we lift before we embark on proclamation?

