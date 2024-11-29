The National Population Commission (NPC) has reacted to the report that the commission will conduct a population census in 2025

FCT, Abuja - The National Population Commission (NPC) has denied any plan to conduct a nationwide population census in 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that NPC Chairman Nasir Isa Kwarra said Nigeria's first population census since 2006 has been scheduled for 2025 to address nearly two decades of demographic data gaps.

Kwarra explained the critical role of accurate population data in resource allocation and improving public health services

The NPC acting director of public affairs, Erelu Oloruntoba, said the commission has not made any official announcement on when next to conduct a national census.

According to TheCable, Oloruntoba disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, November 29.

Oloruntoba explained that only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the power to announce when the next census will hold.

He, however, disclosed that the NPC is in talks with the presidency to determine a new date as the commission is only constitutionally mandated to conduct census.

The NPC spokesperson noted that preparations are underway regarding the timeline of the next census.

“We wish to clarify that no official announcement regarding the date of the upcoming census has been made. The Chairman’s remarks have been taken out of context by individuals seeking to mislead the public and drive traffic to their sites rather than provide accurate information.”

Delays under previous administrations postponed the census twice, showcasing the need for a comprehensive and timely exercise.

FG postpones population census

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government announced that the 2023 population census will no longer hold on March 29, 2023 as previously scheduled.

Lai Mohammed, the then minister of information and culture, said the exercise has now been shifted to May 2023.

The minister said the census was postponed due to the rescheduling of the gubernatorial election and state assembly elections to March 18

