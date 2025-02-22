The Nigerian government is thinking about limiting the importation of foreign cars.

Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh, mentioned this during the launch of the Industrial Revolution Work Group in Abuja.

He pointed out that the government and its agencies buy a large number of Toyota vehicles every year, but the company does not do much to support Nigeria’s automobile industry.

Enoh stressed that Nigeria should focus on creating jobs within the country instead of helping to create jobs in other countries.

He said:

“At some point, we need to be dramatic and take dramatic positions; otherwise, things will not change. We need to get to a point where we will give a timeline.

“Is it in the next 12 months? Is it in the next 18 months? If we do not find anything evidently in our country to demonstrate their work, we will still ban some classes of vehicles.”

Enoh described the IRWG as a key initiative for economic growth. He said it aligns with the Presidential Council on Industrial Revitalization Roadmap, which was approved by the Federal Government in October 2023 and is led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He explained that the IRWG plans to reshape the industrial sector by working with stakeholders, developing policies based on facts, and ensuring steady implementation.

Former Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, said Nigeria has struggled for years with slow industrial growth, outdated policies, and poor infrastructure.

He emphasized that for the IRWG to be successful, there must be clear plans with specific goals, strict adherence to deadlines, accountability measures, and ongoing collaboration with both local and foreign investors.

