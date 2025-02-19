Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will not tolerate any form of disrespect from any country in the world.

Musa said the people need to understand that they deserve respect as Nigerians from people all over the world.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa says he is happy that the federal government is looking at the visa denial. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

He stated this while speaking at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, shortly after he received wounded military personnel who participated in in Invictus games initiated by the Duke of Sussex.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Defence Chief said Nigerians were being treated unfairly by some countries.

“On the issue of the denial of the visa, it must be tackled. Nigeria is good enough for all of us. We had an agreement, we were invited, the programme was sent to us, we followed our requirements, we followed the process.”

“Everybody knows members of the Armed Forces, we will never take shortcuts. The Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of State, the NSA, everybody was aware about this journey, and we followed the process."

He further stated that:

“Well, I’m happy that the federal government is also looking at those aspects. I think it’s important for people to understand that we deserve respect as Nigerians all over the world. We must never accommodate disrespect from anybody because we are a good country."

