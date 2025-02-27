Nigeria's former military ruler Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, launched his autobiography - A Journey In Service on Thursday, February 20, 2025

The memoir was released 32 after IBB as he is fondly called left office in 1993 after ruling for over 8 years

This article highlighted four interesting takeaways from the book which has continue to generate reactions from Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's former military ruler Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has made several revelations about the tough times while in charge of the country from 1985 to 1993.

These revelations are contained in his newly released autobiography - A Journey In Service, which was launched in Abuja on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Nigerians have continued to react to the revelations made in the book especially the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Below are four interesting takeaways from the book as reported by BBC Pidgin:

Annulment of June 12 1993 elections

This is the biggest talking point as it touched on a topic many believe changed Nigeria's history.

Some people still say Nigeria has not fully recovered from the annulment of the 1993 presidential elections.

IBB as he is fondly called expressed deep regret for cancelling the election for the first time in the book.

The 1993 election was supposed to bring an end to military rule after 10 years and the cancellation of the outcome threw the country into a serious political crisis.

Babangida executes childhood friend, Mamman Vatsa

General Mamman Vatsa and Babangida grew up together in the same class and rose through the ranks in the Nigerian Army.

Vatsa was, however, executed in 1986 for being a part of coup plotters attempting to take over from IBB.

The execution of Vatsa is another major talking point of Babangida's presidency.

Vatsa and nine other co-conspirators were executed in March 1986, a decision Babangida called “a personal loss of a childhood friend” but one necessary to secure Nigeria’s stability, The Punch reports.

Babangida described being “somewhat depressed” over Vatsa’s death yet insisted his responsibility to uphold national security took precedence over personal ties.

“Of course, Vatsa’s death was a personal loss of a childhood friend. As a human being, I was somewhat depressed to watch him die in such circumstances.”

Nigeria first coup in 1966

Another serious issue is the 1996 coup which overthrew Nigeria's first government after independence from the United Kingdom.

The coup plotters killed Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, along with high-ranking national and regional leaders.

The fact that most of the coup plotters are from south-eastern Nigeria resulted in the coup being called an "Igbo coup" – the label Babangida rejected.

IBB highlighted the role Major John Obienu, an ethnic Igbo officer played in ending the coup and also revealed that many senior Igbo officers also died in the mutiny.

The book also sheds light on the involvement of members of other ethnic groups, notably Yorubas, many of whom IBB said participated in the military takeover.

The former military leader confirmed that the original intention of the coup plotters was to release politician Obafemi Awolowo from detention and install him as president.

Babangida’s love story with Maryam

Many Nigerians see Babangida's wife Maryam as the country’s most iconic and influential First Lady.

Their love story was the talk of the town from 1985 to when IBB left office in 1993.

Recounting how he first met his late wife, he said:

“I first met Maria Okogwu (as she then was). As young officers, we shared digs in the unmarried officer’s quarters by Kanta Road in Kaduna, and I was now seeing more of Maria,”

“She was stunning. Her ebony beauty set off enchanting eyes, and her dazzling smile showed off a lovely set of teeth; when she smiled – and she often smiled – her face lit up, and her eyes danced."

IBB married Mariam on September 6, 1969, and they have four children together — Aisha, Muhammad, Aminu, and Halima, Business Day reports.

Maryam died from ovarian cancer in a Los Angeles hospital on December 27, 2009, at the age of 61.

IBB described Maryam as a devoted wife, mother, homemaker, and passionate advocate for rural women. Above all, he sees her as a true partner.

Babangida explains why Murtala Mohammad was assassinated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Babangida revealed events that led to the tragic assassination of Murtala Muhammed after refusing to accept a triumvirate leadership.

Once in power, Muhammed ordered sweeping retirements of top military officers and civil servants, including Vice-Admiral Joseph Wey and Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo.

The dissatisfaction from rejected officers and political tensions culminated in the February 13, 1976, coup led by Lt. Col. Buka Suka Dimka, resulting in Murtala’s assassination.

