Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has banned 60,000-litre fuel tankers from operating on Nigerian roads.

As reported by The Cable, speaking to journalists on Wednesday, February 19, in Abuja, Ogbugo Ukoha, NMDPRA's executive director of distribution systems, storage, and retailing infrastructure, said the ban, which would take effect from March 1, would mitigate truck-in-transit incidents.

He noted that the decision was made in response to the increasing number of road accidents involving heavy-duty petroleum tankers.

Source: Legit.ng