Arizona, USA - A midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona killed at least two people on Wednesday, February 19.
As reported by Yahoo News, the National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the collision that happened near Marana Regional Airport on the outskirts of Tucson.
The Marana Police Department confirmed two deaths after responding to the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration stated that two people were aboard each plane involved in the collision.
The incident follows a recent string of aviation incidents beginning with the January 29 midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which killed 67 people when a military helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet collided.
Since then, four other aviation incidents have drawn attention to air safety, including the crash of a medevac plane in Philadelphia; a plane that crashed near Nome, Alaska, killing 10 people; a private plane that ran off the runway in Scottsdale, Arizona, killing the pilot on board; and more recently, a Delta Air Lines regional jet that rolled over on the runway on arrival in Toronto.
