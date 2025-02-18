The NNPC Limited has dismissed reports that it imported over 200 million litres of petrol in February 2025

The national oil company described the claims as false, baseless, and a reckless misrepresentation of facts.

NNPC has condemned the report and vowed to take legal action against those responsible for the information

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has denied reports that it imported over 200 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in February 2025.

Daily Trust reported that it obtained a document indicating that fuel shipments arrived in Nigeria on Monday, February 10.

According to the report, the NNPCL spent over N126.5 billion to import more than 136.7 million litres of petrol in a single day.

The publication, which tracks fuel shipments entering the country, stated that NNPCL imported 102,000 metric tonnes of petrol on February 10, equivalent to approximately 136.78 million litres.

The fuel was reportedly brought in through Lagos ports, with 37,000 metric tonnes arriving via the Kriti Bay and Kouris ships at the ASPM terminal, while another 28,000 metric tonnes were delivered by the Hapnia Andre ship at the PWA/BOP/NOJ terminal.

NNPC reacts to claims of importing petrol

In a statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, the spokesperson of NNPC Limited described the claims as "false, baseless, and a reckless misrepresentation of facts."

It added that the report is a product of "lazy and unprofessional journalism" or a "deliberate, sponsored attempt by economic saboteurs to mislead the public."

NNPC said:

"NNPC Limited has not imported a single litre of PMS in 2025," the statement read. "We do not control the import activities of private marketers, nor do we issue import licences. Attributing all PMS imports to NNPC is not just misleading—it is outright deceptive and irresponsible journalism that disregards basic fact-checking principles."

Vanguard reports that the state-owned energy company clarified that while it has not engaged in PMS imports this year, there is no legal barrier preventing it from doing so should circumstances necessitate intervention.

It added:

"As Nigeria’s foremost energy company, we must ensure energy security. Should any supply shortages arise, NNPC Limited retains the full right and responsibility to step in and import to stabilise the market."

NNPC Limited condemned the spread of "misinformation of this magnitude," stating that it distorts market realities, misleads stakeholders, and does a "grave disservice to the public."

The company vowed to take legal measures against those responsible for fabricating and circulating false reports about its operations.

the statement emphasised:

"We will not tolerate the spread of false and malicious reports aimed at undermining our reputation."

NNPC reduces fuel price to N945

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail stations have lowered petrol prices from N960 to N945 per litre in Lagos.

This price adjustment, effective from Thursday, February 13, offers a modest reprieve to consumers amidst ongoing inflation and increasing living costs.

Additionally, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has set a new petrol pump price at N925 per litre across all its Lagos filling stations.

