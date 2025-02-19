Nigerians are reportedly queuing up at MRS filling station in Lagos selling Dangote Petrol due to a video showing it has a low burn rate

The person who recorded the video was heard saying that despite no scarcity, Nigerians have queued at the station because Dangote petrol lasts longer

NNPC had refuted allegations in a viral that its fuel has a higher burn rate than that of Dangote petrol

Nigerians have reportedly queued up at the MRS petrol stations in Lagos after a viral video surfaced showing Dangote Petrol, which has a low burn rate and is cheaper than the ones sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Nigerians captured the queue after the video surfaced on Saturday, February 16, 2025.

Nigerians now buy fuel from MRS as the video shows NNPC fuel burns faster than Dangote petrol Credit: MRS Oil Plc.

Video shows long queues at MRS filling station

The video shows long queues, and the recording says that despite no petrol scarcity, Nigerians have thronged to the MRS filling stations selling Dangote petrol as a result of a video comparing fuel from the mega refinery and that of the state oil firm.

Olatunde Shobajo, a content creator, conducted a comparison test with petrol he allegedly bought from NNPC and MRS filling stations.

According to him, he found out that Dangote petrol lasts longer than the one sold by the NNPC.

NNPC refutes allegations of selling substandard fuel

In a rebuttal by its spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, NNPC called the allegation of selling substandard petrol baseless and said the video contradicted itself, as the national oil firm sources its fuel from the Dangote refinery.

NNPC said:

“It is important to emphasize that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security.

“Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers,” the NNPC declared.

The statement said that NNPC refutes the false and misleading allegations in the video, claiming NNPC fuel has a high burn rate.

The national oil firm said the assertion was baseless, coming from unverified and amateurish research that lacks credibility, accuracy and professional oversight.

The NNPC statement threatened to take serious legal action against anyone trying to spread falsehoods about its brand.

Dangote replies NNPC

Meanwhile, officials of the mega Dangote Refinery have disclosed that the alleged adulterated fuel with high burn rates was allegedly bought from the retail outlets belonging to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The refinery’s official disclosed that Nigerians have commended the quality of PMS from the Lekki-based refinery due to its low burn rates.

Punch quoted a source from the Dangote Refinery as saying that the facility is wondering why the state-owned oil company would deliberately drag the facility into the issue.

The official reportedly said that not all NNPC fuel is from the refinery, especially since the oil company still imports fuel despite having functional refineries.

He stated that the NNPC is playing games by saying the fuel is from the Dangote plant.

Dangote Refinery to achieve EU standard in diesel refining

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery has started producing Euro-5 standard diesel as it plans to cut the sulphur content of its petrol by the end of February 2025.

A report by Argus Media cited insider sources as saying that the Euro 5 standard is a European emissions standard, setting the limits on pollutants in diesel fuel, specifically sulphur.

It represents an important reduction in sulphur content relative to previous standards, creating a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative for diesel engines.

