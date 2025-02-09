The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the concession of the Kashimbila Integrated Cargo/Agro-Allied Airport in Taraba State

President Bola Tinubu's administration has approved the concession of the Kashimbila Integrated Cargo/Agro-Allied Airport in Taraba State.

The approval conveyed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, has sparked widespread excitement.

Jubilation as Tinubu's Govt Approves New Cargo/Agro-Allied Airport, Benefits Announced

A statement cited by Legit.ng and signed by Ifeanyi Nwoke, the Acting Head of media and Publicity of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), noted that the project was approved under its regulatory oversight and would span multiple sectors, including agriculture, water resources, and aviation.

According to the statement, It involves upgrading an airstrip in Kashimbila to a full-fledged Cargo/Agro-Allied Airport, alongside the development of over 3,000 hectares of farmland, fish farming facilities, and a livestock ranch.

Director General of the ICRC, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the swift approval, emphasizing the project's potential to transform Nigeria’s agricultural export capacity.

“The processes for this project were initiated and completed in just six months, in fulfillment of the charge given to me by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate PPP projects’ procurement,” Ewalefoh stated.

Project scope and economic benefits

The Kashimbila project is set to significantly enhance agricultural logistics, improve market access, and stimulate economic growth.

According to Ewalefoh, the initiative encompasses a Free Trade Zone featuring business parks, logistics hubs, and residential areas.

“It is located in Taraba State, Nigeria, and aims to enhance agricultural logistics, improve market access, and stimulate economic development,” he added.

The project is expected to generate N4.1 trillion in revenue from multiple sources over the concession period.

Additionally, it will create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, attract investments in agribusiness, and integrate Taraba state into both national and international markets.

Government and stakeholders' reactions

Ewalefoh highlighted that the airport will not only boost agricultural productivity through year-round irrigation farming but also contribute to trade facilitation and regional economic integration.

“With the Kashimbila project, Taraba State will be strategically positioned for agricultural exports, while also serving as a hub for logistics and commerce. This is a transformative step for Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

He further commended the relevant ministries for their collaborative efforts in making the project a reality, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Source: Legit.ng