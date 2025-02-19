Kylian Mbappe was the hero for Real Madrid as they knocked Manchester City of the UEFA Champions League

The Frenchman scored a hattrick at Santiago Bernabeu in a dominant display for the 15-time UCL winners

Real Madrid progressed to the Round of 16 while Manchester City suffered yet another disappointing loss

Real Madrid delivered a statement performance as Kylian Mbappe’s sensational hat-trick led them to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

The French superstar, who arrived in the summer, was at his electrifying best, finishing off three brilliant moves in a dominant display by Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu to advance to the Champions League Round of 16. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid wasted no time asserting their dominance, needing just four minutes to open the scoring.

Raul Asencio launched a pinpoint long pass over the Man City defence as Mbappe latched onto it with his trademark pace and produced a deft chip over Ederson to put Madrid ahead.

The early goal set the tone for the night, as the Spanish giants looked sharp and hungry for more.

A brilliant team goal and a ruthless finish

Real Madrid’s fluid attack continued to torment City’s backline as the second goal came in the 34th minute through a breathtaking team move.

Jude Bellingham played a clever pass to Vinicius Junior, who unselfishly squared the ball to Rodrygo.

Instead of taking the shot himself, Rodrygo teed up Mbappe, who cut inside his defender before firing a powerful strike past Ederson to double Madrid’s lead.

The second half was more of the same as Madrid dominated possession and looked threatening with every attack.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute, showcasing his footwork as he dribbled past Phil Foden before curling a precise effort into the bottom corner.

Man City struggle as Real Madrid assert dominance

While Real Madrid dazzled, Manchester City struggled to find any rhythm.

The Premier League giants looked uncharacteristically sluggish as Pep Guardiola’s side, usually so composed in possession, were suffocated by Madrid’s pressing and struggled to create clear-cut chances.

City managed a late consolation goal when Nico Gonzalez tapped in from close range, but by then, the damage was done. Real Madrid’s attack had already stolen the show, and their defensive resilience ensured City had no way back.

With this emphatic victory, Real Madrid have cemented their status as serious contenders for another European crown.

Source: Legit.ng