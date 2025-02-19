Real Madrid Crush Man City As Mbappe’s Hat-Trick Secures Champions League Glory
- Kylian Mbappe was the hero for Real Madrid as they knocked Manchester City of the UEFA Champions League
- The Frenchman scored a hattrick at Santiago Bernabeu in a dominant display for the 15-time UCL winners
- Real Madrid progressed to the Round of 16 while Manchester City suffered yet another disappointing loss
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Real Madrid delivered a statement performance as Kylian Mbappe’s sensational hat-trick led them to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City, securing their place in the UEFA Champions League last 16.
The French superstar, who arrived in the summer, was at his electrifying best, finishing off three brilliant moves in a dominant display by Los Blancos.
Real Madrid wasted no time asserting their dominance, needing just four minutes to open the scoring.
Raul Asencio launched a pinpoint long pass over the Man City defence as Mbappe latched onto it with his trademark pace and produced a deft chip over Ederson to put Madrid ahead.
The early goal set the tone for the night, as the Spanish giants looked sharp and hungry for more.
A brilliant team goal and a ruthless finish
Real Madrid’s fluid attack continued to torment City’s backline as the second goal came in the 34th minute through a breathtaking team move.
Jude Bellingham played a clever pass to Vinicius Junior, who unselfishly squared the ball to Rodrygo.
Instead of taking the shot himself, Rodrygo teed up Mbappe, who cut inside his defender before firing a powerful strike past Ederson to double Madrid’s lead.
The second half was more of the same as Madrid dominated possession and looked threatening with every attack.
Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute, showcasing his footwork as he dribbled past Phil Foden before curling a precise effort into the bottom corner.
Man City struggle as Real Madrid assert dominance
While Real Madrid dazzled, Manchester City struggled to find any rhythm.
The Premier League giants looked uncharacteristically sluggish as Pep Guardiola’s side, usually so composed in possession, were suffocated by Madrid’s pressing and struggled to create clear-cut chances.
City managed a late consolation goal when Nico Gonzalez tapped in from close range, but by then, the damage was done. Real Madrid’s attack had already stolen the show, and their defensive resilience ensured City had no way back.
With this emphatic victory, Real Madrid have cemented their status as serious contenders for another European crown.
Bellingham reacts after netting winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jude Bellingham has shared his thoughts after scoring the late winner to help Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-2 to help Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs.
The 15-time champions will take the advantage to Madrid in the second leg after coming from behind twice to claim victory from the English champions.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng