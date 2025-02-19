Ardova Plc has issued a warning to content creators against the unauthorized use of its brand for content creation

The oil company stated that approval must be obtained before its brand and logos can be used for content creation

The company's warning comes in response to NNPC Limited's reaction to a viral video claiming its petrol burns faster than Dangote's petrol

Ardova Plc has demanded that content creators must seek permission before using its brand assets for content creation.

The instruction was contained in a statement released on its verified social media handles.

According to the oil marketing firm, which operates retail outlets under its name and subsidiary brands without prior approval would attract legal consequences.

The statement reads:

"We wish to inform you that the use of Ardova Plc and its subsidiary brands (including Enyo Retail & Supply Limited, AP Logistics, AP Maritime) brand assets, including our names, logos, forecourts, uniforms, and any other branded collaterals for the creation of content (including but not limited to videos, photographs, and online posts) is strictly prohibited without prior approval from our Corporate Communications team.

"Ardova Plc and its subsidiary brands maintain the integrity and reputation of our brands as a top priority, and any unauthorized use of these assets for personal, promotional, or commercial purposes is considered a violation of our policies. Failure to comply will result in legal consequences.

"If you have any inquiries or wish to seek formal permission, kindly contact our Corporate Communications team at bcc@ardovaplc.com

"We appreciate your cooperation in helping us protect and maintain the identity and values of our brands."

NNPC warns of legal consequences

The warning comes amid a recent viral video which claimed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) petrol ells substandard petrol with a higher burn rate than the Dangote refinery petrol sold by MRS filling station.

A content creator compared petrol bought from the Dangote Refinery and an NNPC retail outlet.

The content creator claimed in the video that he bought two brand-new generating sets for the experiment.

He also said that he poured the same quantity of petrol from the Dangote Refinery and NNPC fuel, into the two generating sets.

The one running with NNPC fuel finished in 17 minutes, while the one with Dangote petrol lasted about 33 minutes.

He further alleged that despite the NNPC fuel selling higher than at N945 per litre and Dangote’s N925, NNPC fuel has a higher burn rate.

NNPC was forced to deny the allegations in the video and threatened to take legal action against the content creators.

PETROAN dismisses claim of substandard petrol

Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has dismissed allegations circulating online that petrol sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) burns faster than that supplied by Dangote Refinery.

The association said it conducted independent tests on NNPCL’s petrol and found it met all regulatory and industry standards.

Obele urged the public to rely on verified information and dismiss misleading claims.

