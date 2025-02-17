No fewer than six civilians have been reportedly killed as a military airstrike mistakenly hit Yauni community in Katsina state

The attack, locals claimed occurred after a gun battle between security forces and bandits in Zakka ward, which resulted in the deaths of three security personnel

The police and the military have not issued an official statement regarding the development reportedly linked to the Katsina LG election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Six civilians have been reportedly killed by a military airstrike that hit Yauni community, Zakka ward of Safana local government area of Katsina state.

Military airstrike accidentally kills six people in Katsina state. Photo credit: ODIQ ADELAKUN/AFP/Getty Images, HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Six killed: Military airstrike linked to Katsina LG election

Daily Trust reported on Monday, February 17, that a resident who pleaded anonymity, said the incident was as a result of the local government election which took place on Saturday, February 15.

According to the source, security personnel, including two police officers and a Community Watch Corps (CWC) operative, were killed in a gun battle with bandits attempting to attack voters in Zakka village.

Following the clash, a military fighter jet arrived, presumably for reinforcement, but mistakenly bombed Yauni community, resulting in civilian casualties.

Katsina tragedy: Bandits, military exchange fire

The bandits had reportedly planned to attack voters but the security agents reportedly moved to avert its execution.

This then led to exchange of fire with the bandits during which a police officer and a CWC operative lost their lives, while a third police officer who sustained injury later died.

“It was after that incident that the military fighter jet, which most likely came to offer reinforcement, dropped a bomb at Yauni community, south of Zakka, which led to the death of six members of a family, while one woman sustained injuries,” the source said.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Military have not reacted or issued an official statement regarding the Saturday’s attack.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that this is not the first time in which Katsina residents would lose their lives in accidental airstrikes.

In July, 2022, at least two people were killed in Kunkunni village of same Safana Local Government Area, due to a misfired military operation.

Read more about airstrikes here:

Shettima begs victims of military airstrike in Sokoto

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima extended condolences to the government and people of Sokoto state following a military airstrike that resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

The airstrike, which targeted a logistics base of the Lakramawa insurgent group, unfortunately claimed the lives of around 10 villagers and injured many others.

Shettima expressed regret over the incident, solicited support for the troops, and assured the people of Sokoto state that the federal government is committed to eliminating terror groups and other criminal elements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng