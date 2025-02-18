Ado-Ekiti state —Tragedy struck in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, as a couple, identified as Caleb and Tate, lost their lives in a violent domestic altercation.

The incident, which has left residents in shock, reportedly escalated into a fatal knife attack between the husband and wife.

Fatal confrontation turns deadly

Eyewitnesses and sources familiar with the situation disclosed that Caleb, who was a security agent, engaged in a heated dispute with his wife, Tate, Vanguard reported.

Though the cause of the fight remains unknown, it quickly turned brutal, resulting in severe injuries to both parties.

Gruesome Injuries Reported

According to reports, Tate allegedly cut off her husband's manhood during the altercation.

In retaliation, Caleb stabbed her multiple times in the head, neck, and private parts. Their struggle ended with both succumbing to their injuries before help could arrive, Leadership reported.

Residents of the area have expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate event, with many calling for greater awareness and intervention in cases of domestic violence.

The incident has sparked discussions on the need for improved conflict resolution mechanisms and counselling services to help prevent such extreme domestic violence cases in the future.

