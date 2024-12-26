Residents in the communities who witnessed the accidental bombing of villagers in Sokoto state are still in shock and paid

One of the survivor, revealed to the press how her mother, father and siblings were burnt to death

While a resident in the area where the tragic incident occurred narrated what the villagers experienced before everything went up in flames, the Military has insisted its operation was carried out based on credible intelligence from multiple sources

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Hours after the tragic airstrike in Sokoto state, a survivor has recounted the harrowing experience of watching her family perish in the ensuing inferno.

Survivor of Sokoto tragedy shared how family perished. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Legit.ng recalls that a fighter jet targeted at Lakurawa terrorists reportedly killed many villagers and left several others injured in Gidan Bisa and Runtuwa communities in the Silame local government area.

But in an interview with BBC Hausa, the distraught woman, who pleaded anonymity, described how her father, mother, and four younger siblings were burnt to death during the airstrike.

As reported by Vanguard on Thursday, December 26, through tears, she said:

“I saw them burning—my mother, my father, and my three younger brothers.”

Also narrating what happened to BBC, another resident identified simply as Usman Manuga, said:

“After the Fajr (early morning) prayer, we noticed planes flying overhead. Moments later, bombs were dropped, and everything went up in flames.”

Sokoto government speaks on military airstrike

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Ahmad Aliyu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in an accidental airstrikes from the Nigerian Army in Sokoto state.

Aliyu said he is in direct communication with the Nigerian Army to ensure a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

The governor said working together will help overcome this difficult moment and ensure that such tragedies do not happen again.

The airstrike, allegedly carried out by a Nigerian military warplane, occurred on Tuesday morning, targeting suspected insurgents in the area.

Read related article on Sokoto tragedy here:

Sokoto tragedy: Atiku speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, condemned the alleged killing of innocent Nigerians by military airstrike.

The former vice president wondered if the military learned from the Tudun Biri airstrike that killed over 80 villagers.

However, the military, in its reaction, insisted that the strike targeted members of the Lakurawa terrorist group.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng