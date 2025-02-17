Security forces killed five suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and a kidnapping syndicate in a series of operations in Imo State, recovering weapons and ammunition

A second operation in Nkwukwo Forest led to the death of three additional suspects in a gun battle, and authorities seized firearms, motorcycles, and criminal charms

In a separate incident, police in Kebbi State rescued a kidnapped victim, Umaru Bawa, and killed four kidnappers after a gunfight, recovering N3 million ransom already paid to the criminals

Mbaitolu , Imo state - In a series of operations in Imo State, combined security forces have killed five individuals suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant faction of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and members of a kidnapping syndicate.

Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the operations in a statement on Sunday.

The raid, which took place on Saturday, February 8, was aimed at dismantling a notorious criminal network in the region.

Targeted raid on ESN camp

Security operatives conducted a raid on a criminal camp located between Ezioha in Mbaitolu Local Government Area and Umuele in Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area, Imo state, Vanguard reported.

During the operation, two key figures within the ESN were killed.

"The criminal camp was successfully raided by Nigeria Police Force operatives, working in collaboration with other security agencies, leading to the destruction of the camp and the recovery of weapons," Adejobi said.

The authorities recovered seven AK-47 rifles, 13 pump-action guns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

Follow-up assault in Nkwukwo forest

On Sunday, February 9, security forces launched a follow-up operation in the Nkwukwo Forest, situated in Mbaitolu Local Government Area.

The forest shares a boundary with Ubachima, another forest region in Awomama, Oru West Local Government Area, Premium Times reported.

When the suspects noticed the approaching operatives, they opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire that led to the death of three suspected criminals.

"Three terrorist kingpins were neutralized in the subsequent clash. Authorities seized two AK-47 rifles, a pump-action gun, a cutlass, four motorcycles, and a variety of criminal charms during the operation," Adejobi said.

IGP commends operatives

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, expressed his commendation for the bravery and dedication demonstrated by the operatives.

“These operations demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensuring law and order, as well as our determination to eliminate criminal elements threatening the safety of the public,” Egbetokun stated.

The IGP further assured that similar operations would continue with increased intensity to safeguard the security of Nigerians. He urged citizens to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

Successful kidnapper neutralization in Kebbi

In a separate incident, police in Kebbi state foiled a kidnapping attempt, rescuing a 60-year-old victim, Umaru Bawa, and killing four of the kidnappers.

The suspects had abducted Bawa from Gobiraje village in Suru Local Government Area on Sunday, February 9.

Following the report of the kidnapping, police operatives traced the suspects to Tundafari Forest in the Dakingari region of the state.

Upon engaging the criminals, four were neutralized in the ensuing gunfight. “The victim was rescued unharmed, and police recovered N3 million, which had already been paid as ransom to the kidnappers,” Adejobi stated.

Soludo speaks on southeast insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state expressed doubts that the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, would end the ongoing insecurity in the southeast, citing a growing link between criminals and the Biafran movement.

According to Soludo, criminal elements had hijacked the Biafran struggle and were exploiting Kanu’s name for their own selfish gains, which has further fuelled violence, kidnappings, and other criminal activities in the region.

